Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
Tradegate
13.11.24
20:43 Uhr
69,00 Euro
+0,04
+0,06 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,9471,1216:39
70,9671,1416:39
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 15:14 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ScottsMiracle-Gro: NHSA Fall Garden Storytime

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / ScottsMiracle-Gro
By Kenny Dieglio

As part of the educational curriculum supported through The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation, National Head Start Association (NHSA) Fall Storytime is almost here. 2024 Fall Garden Storytime will take place live on November 14 at 1 p.m. EST. The half-hour session, co-hosted with KidsGardening, another SMG Foundation partner, will include the following:

  • Story: Runaway Pumpkins by Teresa Bateman

  • Sing Along: Do You Know How Pumpkins Grow?

During the storytime featuring Sarah Pounders and Pinky Jackalope, they will read garden stories with a social emotional focus and have a show-and-tell highlighting interesting plants. Both students and teachers will love the interactive sessions. The fall focus will enable students to learn about the different sizes and shapes of pumpkins and the many ways that pumpkins can be delicious food this time of year.

The storytime offers open registration. It provides an interactive story, gardening treats and classroom resources which are provided seasonally within the school year calendar.

"We're always excited to share the news related to our NHSA GroMoreGood Garden grants, but wanted to highlight these seasonal storytimes," said Katherine Dickens, Director, ESG and Social Impact. "This fun educational opportunity is available to Head Start families as well as anyone who would like to register. Feel free to share this resource with your friends and family."

To learn more about the Fall Garden Storytime in addition to the full 2024-2025 Storytime schedule, check out the NHSA website.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.