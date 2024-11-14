ScottsMiracle-Gro: NHSA Fall Garden Storytime

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / ScottsMiracle-Gro

By Kenny Dieglio

As part of the educational curriculum supported through The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation, National Head Start Association (NHSA) Fall Storytime is almost here. 2024 Fall Garden Storytime will take place live on November 14 at 1 p.m. EST. The half-hour session, co-hosted with KidsGardening, another SMG Foundation partner, will include the following:

Story: Runaway Pumpkins by Teresa Bateman

Sing Along: Do You Know How Pumpkins Grow?

During the storytime featuring Sarah Pounders and Pinky Jackalope, they will read garden stories with a social emotional focus and have a show-and-tell highlighting interesting plants. Both students and teachers will love the interactive sessions. The fall focus will enable students to learn about the different sizes and shapes of pumpkins and the many ways that pumpkins can be delicious food this time of year.

The storytime offers open registration. It provides an interactive story, gardening treats and classroom resources which are provided seasonally within the school year calendar.

"We're always excited to share the news related to our NHSA GroMoreGood Garden grants, but wanted to highlight these seasonal storytimes," said Katherine Dickens, Director, ESG and Social Impact. "This fun educational opportunity is available to Head Start families as well as anyone who would like to register. Feel free to share this resource with your friends and family."

To learn more about the Fall Garden Storytime in addition to the full 2024-2025 Storytime schedule, check out the NHSA website.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

