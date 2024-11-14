Lithium Corporation Expands Scope to Evaluating Opportunities in Renewable Energy Generation and Energy Storage

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / In a strategic move underscoring the Company's commitment to advancing electrification and a low carbon economy, Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company") announced today it is expanding its scope beyond mineral exploration to actively evaluating opportunities in renewable energy generation and energy storage. These closely related sectors are considered a natural extension to the Company's core interest in clean energy.

Lithium Corporation's portfolio of critical mineral prospects includes several lithium prospects in Nevada, and titanium, rare earth elements, graphite and fluorspar properties in Canada. It reflects the Company's focus to-date on energy metals for the North American battery supply chain. The deep integration of renewable energy and energy storage systems with the battery supply chain prompted Lithium Corporation to look beyond mineral exploration, as the Company continually seeks to enhance its environmental stewardship and secure operational sustainability.

Driven by a commitment to innovation, Lithium Corp. is exploring state-of-the-art, niche applications such as Agrisolar. Also known as agrivoltaics or dual-use solar, Agrisolar combines solar energy generation with agriculture. Crop or livestock production or pollinator habitats located underneath or adjacent to solar panels are examples of Agrisolar.

"Our core mission is to be at the forefront of clean energy innovation," said Tom Lewis, CEO of Lithium Corporation. "Evaluating Agrisolar aligns perfectly with our goals, enabling the Company to support global electrification efforts while contributing to food security and rural development. Harnessing the dual benefits of solar power generation and enhanced agricultural productivity delivers tangible environmental and economic benefits."

Another groundbreaking innovation on Lithium Corp.'s radar is Vertically Mounted Bifacial Photovoltaic (VBPV) solar panels. VBPVs capture sunlight from both sides. A 2024 study from the UK found VBPV outperform traditional panel designs, noting a more than 10% increase in Average Daily Power Output over Vertically Mounted Monofacial (VMPV) panels. Together, Agrisolar and VBPVs have the potential to significantly advance land use efficiency while promoting economic resilience in rural areas.

Lithium Corporation's preliminary renewable energy assessment is focused on the state of solar in select jurisdictions, panel technologies, organizational structures, and more. Collaboration with government offices, technology experts, environmental organizations, and other stakeholders will be pursued if the decision is made to move forward.

Learn more about Lithium Corporation's complete portfolio of lithium, graphite, titanium/rare earth elements and fluorspar prospects: https://lithiumcorporation.com/projects/

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is a leading mineral exploration company dedicated to advancing clean energy solutions and supporting global electrification. The Company operates as one of only a handful of Project Generators in the critical minerals space in North America. The Company's dual operational focus covers exploration activities in worldclass mining jurisdictions including several lithium prospects in Nevada, USA, as well as titanium, rare earth elements, graphite and fluorspar properties in British Columbia, Canada.

Lithium Corporation concentrates its exploration expertise on the energy metals supply chain to help secure a sustainable future through renewable energy. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the Company is committed to driving a low-carbon future through strategic investments in energy metals for the North American battery supply chain and related opportunities, such as renewable energy generation and energy storage solutions.

