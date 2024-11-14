Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Signs Contract For New DehydraTECH GLP-1 Biodistribution Study

World's First-Ever Study Tracking Biodistribution of DehydraTECH GLP-1 Molecules

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces it has engaged a contract research organization to perform the world's first-ever fluorescently tagged DehydraTECH-semaglutide ("FTS") rodent biodistribution study (the "Study").

Distribution of a drug once it enters the body can provide vital clues as to the understanding of that drug's ability to bind with targeted receptor cells, avoid concentration at physical sites that might be prone to fostering adverse side effects, and increase the drug's ultimate efficacy. Lexaria hopes to discover whether the DehydraTECH processing of semaglutide improves its biodistribution in any significant way compared to conventional orally administered semaglutide formulation practices.

The FTS will be tracked via fluorescent imaging detection to evidence how and where the semaglutide distributes and localizes following oral ingestion in Sprague-Dawley rats. Later in the Study, the animals will be euthanized and various key tissues will be examined including the brain, pancreas, lung, kidney, liver and heart for more detailed fluorescent imaging detection showing very specific tissue localization patterns and concentrations.

Lexaria has already begun the early-stage collaboration with the third-party laboratory that will synthesize the FTS that will then be used to create the DehydraTECH-semaglutide test articles. There will be two different test articles manufactured and tested:

FTS will be combined with ingredients in the proportions used within the Rybelsus® orally-administered product sold today designed to mimic Rybelsus® performance, without DehydraTECH processing.

FTS will be combined with patented DehydraTECH ingredients and processes to evidence potential biodistribution differences when DehydraTECH is used compared to the Rybelsus®-mimicking control FTS formulation.

The Study will also include use of certain glucagon-like peptide-1 ("GLP-1") receptor specific antibodies detectable through an immunofluorescence methodology to allow the analytical laboratory to confirm the extent of GLP-1 receptor binding of the two FTS formulations in the tissue samples taken from the animals, providing an additional detailed measure of the FTS distribution and localization patterns.

Results from the Study will enhance any future communications between Lexaria and prospective industry partners. Study work has already begun with completion and final reporting expected in May, 2025.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

