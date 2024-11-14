New research reveals 81% of women feel anxious about leaking on their period and 65% experience some level of pad discomfort when on their period.

In a bid to avoid pad discomfort and leaks, 86% of women admit to taking significant steps to avoid period mishaps.

These 'extra measures' include avoiding light clothing (61%), subtly checking seats for period leaks once getting up (45%), checking or adjusting their pad frequently (44%), or walking or sitting in a particular way (25%).

To make period worries around leaks and discomfort a thing of the past, Always is celebrating a new era of period protection with Always FlexProtect a pad unlike anything you've tried before. It's designed with game-changing technology that absorbs like no other and feels like nothing.

Always has taken over the UK's largest shopping centre, Westfield London, with their biggest period stunt to showcase the pad's unique flexibility, absorption and comfort before inviting guests to, quite literally, jump into a new period on their giant bouncepad.

Always Brand ambassador and British Olympian, Jazmin Sawyers attends the stunt and continues her mission to empower young girls and women to become period confident by breaking down taboos and normalising periods.

What's more, a staggering 86% admit to taking significant steps to avoid such period mishaps.

Guests put FlexProtect to the ultimate torture test on giant bouncepad. (Photo: Business Wire)

What's more, a staggering 86% admit to taking significant steps to avoid such period mishaps. Monthly behaviours include avoiding wearing light clothing (61%), subtly checking seats for period leaks once getting up (45%) and adjusting daily routines to factor in regular toilet breaks to check their pad (39%).

And when it comes to pad discomfort, 60% reveal the main contributing factor is because they can feel their pad all the time and 47% regularly experience their pad bunching, giving them a wedgie. They, therefore, check or adjust their pad frequently (44%), or walk or sit in a particular way (25%).

These 'extra measures' are a stark reminder of the ways that women subtly & sometimes inconveniently amend their everyday actions when they have their period.

But Always wants to change things for the women putting up with their period protection each month and, instead taking extra measures because they have been unable to find a suitable solution, by giving them reliable protection that they can trust every month.

It's time to celebrate a new era of period protection with Always FlexProtect a revolutionary pad designed to adapt to your every move. It absorbs like no other and feels like nothing, making period worries about leaks and pad discomfort a thing of the past. It has a unique absorbency system with smart holes that pull blood deep inside the core of the pad, absorbing up to 40% more than regular pads (Always FlexProtect Size 1 vs. Always Ultra Normal Pads), for up to zero leaks. Unlike any other pad, it's made with unique SmartFoam technology that flexes and comfortably moulds to different body shapes, adapting with every movement, without crumpling or bunching you might even forget you're wearing a pad!

On 13th November 2024, Always took over the UK's largest shopping centre, Westfield London, with the brand's largest period stunt yet a 15x8m bouncepad installation. Opening up the conversation of periods in the heart of the Westfield London, the event allowed consumers to witness Always FlexProtect's unique flexibility, absorption and comfort before having the chance to, quite literally, 'jump into a new period' on a giant Always FlexProtect bouncepad.

The event was attended by Always Brand ambassador and British Olympian, Jazmin Sawyers who is a true champion for breaking down taboos around periods. Jazmin says, "I'm excited to continue my partnership with Always, helping to break down barriers and taboos around periods. I've experienced leaks and pad discomfort in the past and I believe that women deserve to wear the best protection to ensure that they feel as comfortable as possible each month. This stunt by Always, to celebrate the innovation of its FlexProtect pad, is a brilliant way to get people talking and understanding that there are solutions out there to help relieve the anxieties that women feel each month when it comes to their periods."

Farah Azmy, Brand Director for Always UK says:

"Always is committed to empowering girls and women with reliable protection they can trust, and normalising period conversations to fuel education and confidence around the topic. Women have accepted leaks and pad discomfort as the norm for so long and they shouldn't! Always FlexProtect is truly a game-changing solution and we're so excited to bring this new era of period protection and conversations to the UK's largest shopping centre and invite people to jump into a new period of zero feel and zero leaks!"

Watch Always take over Westfield London celebrate a new era of period protection: Always FlexProtect Media Pack

Always FlexProtect comes in four different sizes, to match different flows, day and night.

About Always

Always®, the world's leader in menstrual protection, offers a wide range of pads and liners designed to fit different body types, period flows and preferences. For over 35 years, Always has been empowering millions of young people globally through puberty and confidence education, providing products to those in need and tackling societal barriers to their confidence through programmes like Always LikeAGirl and KeepHerPlaying. Together, Always believes we can create a world where neither periods nor gender get in the way of young people reaching their full potential. Please visit www.always.co.uk for more information.

About Procter Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bold®, Braun®, Daz®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gillette®, Head Shoulders®, Herbal Essences®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Tampax®, Venus® and Vicks®. Although headquartered in the US, P&G was founded by an Englishman and an Irishman in 1837, our heritage lives on through the work of around 2500 people across 10 sites, including R&D Centres, Manufacturing Plants and Business sites, across the UK Ireland. To learn more about P&G UK and Ireland, our brands, and our Citizenship programmes, please visit our website, download our Northern Europe Citizenship Report, or follow us on our social channels (Twitter @PGUK and Instagram @pgukandireland)

About the research

This online survey of 1000 UK women who menstruate was commissioned by PG One and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between 4th and 8th November 2024. All participants are double opted in to take part in research and are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team. OnePoll are MRS Company Partners, have corporate membership of ESOMAR and Members of the British Polling Council.

