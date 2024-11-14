Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Xspray Pharma AB

With effect from November 15, 2024, the subscription rights of Xspray Pharma AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 26, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: XSPRAY TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023312756 Order book ID: 370960 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 15, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Xspray Pharma AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 11, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: XSPRAY BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023312764 Order book ID: 370961 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB