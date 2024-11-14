Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
WKN: A2H48J | ISIN: SE0009973563 | Ticker-Symbol: 6XP
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
14.11.2024 15:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Xspray Pharma AB

With effect from November 15, 2024, the subscription rights of Xspray Pharma
AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including November 26, 2024. 



Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   XSPRAY TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0023312756              
Order book ID:  370960                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from November 15, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Xspray
Pharma AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue
up until and including December 11, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   XSPRAY BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0023312764              
Order book ID:  370961                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
