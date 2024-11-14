China Three Gorges Corp. has nearly completed a 180 MW offshore solar plant, designed for typhoon resistance, off the coast of China. PowerChina said it has completed about 70% of the Dongshan Xingchen Offshore Photovoltaic Power Station near Zhangzhou, China's Fujian province. The 180 MW project, covering 203 hectares, will be China's first offshore PV array designed for high wind speeds and the first project on Fujian's tidal flats. China Three Gorges Corp. , a state-owned entity, will own and operate the facility. "The annual average wind speed in the area is 5. 2 m/s and the maximum wind ...

