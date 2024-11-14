New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - On November 13, Nova Complex was invited to participate in the UN's official high-level dialogue at COP29, where the company globally launched its cross-system energy transition solutions for computing infrastructure.

Alex Ju, Global Advisor for Cross-System Energy Transition at Climate Group and Founder of Nova Complex, called during the high-level dialogue for the global computing infrastructure industry to face the explosive growth in computing power, leverage its respective advantages, and collaboratively promote the global integration of the energy and computing infrastructure supply chains. This includes the proactive deployment of critical resources such as land and water to create a green and sustainable infrastructure platform for computing growth.

At COP29, Nova Complex COO Bernard Mah provided a introduction to Nova Complex's integrated solutions for energy, industrial campus, and equipment across different sectors.

Bernard Mah explained that Nova Complex focuses on major challenges such as energy, supply chains, and cross-border investment management within AI-driven computing power. With its highly integrated "All-in-One" solutions and the "PowerCampus" industrial model, Nova Complex offers a platform for global AI computing infrastructure that is fast-deploying, green and carbon-neutral, flexible in cross-border asset management, and cost-effective, tailored for leading tech clients and regional tech giants looking to expand computing power globally.

PowerCampus leverages the core team's successful infrastructure development experience in Southeast Asia, South Asia, and China. It transforms the traditional data center's serial vertical delivery into parallel module delivery for land, electricity, and equipment. Nova Complex guides, coordinates, and enhances the parallel delivery capabilities of local service providers to ensure the delivery standards of PowerCampus are met.

The "All-in-One" solution involves the deep integration of IT hardware with electromechanical components, exploring further integration of computing server frames, switches, fiber optics, and other IT facilities. This approach allows customers to be deeply involved in product design and manufacturing processes, working together with Nova Complex to develop containerized, standardized computing modules that enable rapid global deployment and urgent capacity expansion.

Through the development of "All-in-One" products and the operation and maintenance of PowerCampus infrastructure, Nova Complex provides efficient supply chain management and cross-border financial and tax support, reducing clients' costs related to asset management in cross-border development.

Bernard Mah emphasized that through the vertical integration of global industry chains across systems, Nova Complex has the opportunity to break down industry barriers and globalization obstacles, addressing the urgent needs brought about by AI-driven computing, such as energy growth, supply chain innovation, and equipment iteration. Nova Complex aims to explore the development of computing infrastructure toward a greener, open, and inclusive direction.

