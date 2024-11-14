Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Sun Peak Metals Corp. (TSXV: PEAK) (OTCQB: SUNPF), is pleased to announce its participation at the 2024 New Orleans Investment Conference from November 20-23 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the New Orleans Investment Conference continues to be one of the most influential events for resource investors and industry leaders. At this milestone gathering, Sun Peak will highlight its flagship Shire Project, located within the rich mineral belt of the Arabian Nubian Shield

Sunrise Presentation

VP Project Development, Scott Ansell, will present on Friday, November 22, at 7:15am in Churchill C1, second floor. Investors are invited to join and learn about the company's Shire project, key exploration targets and upcoming plans for Q4 2024 and Q1 2025. Attendees are also invited to visit the Sun Peak exhibit at booth 316. For further information and registration for the conference, please visit neworleansconference.com.

Participation at The Swiss Mining Institute, Zurich

In addition, CEO Greg Davis will attend the Swiss Mining Institute (SMI) from November 20-21. The SMI presents two major annual investment conferences per year in Switzerland, and each conference provides top quality, independent perspectives from experts within the resources sector. Greg will present on Wednesday, November 20, at 3pm in the Garden Salon 2 room. For further information about the conference, please visit swissmininginstitute.ch.

About Sun Peak Metals.

Sun Peak is exploring the district-scale Shire VMS Project in the Tigray Region of northern Ethiopia. The Shire Project is comprised of six exploration licenses and covers approximately 1,450 square kilometers in the prospective Arabian Nubian Shield. The licenses are in the same geological environment as both the Bisha Mine and the Asmara Projects. The Meli and Terer Licenses are part of a joint-venture agreement with Ezana Mining, a private Ethiopian Company and the other four are 100% owned by Sun Peak. The Sun Peak team have worked in East Africa for more than two decades and the Company's strategy is to apply exploration techniques that have worked successfully in the region before, to build assets through major copper-gold VMS discoveries. Visit sunpeakmetals.com for more information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SUN PEAK METALS CORP.

Greg Davis

President, CEO & Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release may be considered forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for purposes of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflect the expectations of management regarding its disclosure and amendments thereto. Forward-looking statements consist of information or statements that are not purely historical, including any information or statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information or statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the goal of making a significant discovery and the development of a large-scale project in Ethiopia and identifying other potential properties and opportunities both in Ethiopia and globally. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Sun Peak will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: the risk that the results of the planned exploration programs at the Shire Project do not meet expected results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, Sun Peak assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about these and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties are set out in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in the Prospectus filed with Canadian security regulators.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229838

SOURCE: New Orleans Investment Conference