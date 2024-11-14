Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its 20 kWh Decentralized Battery System.

Designed to meet the demand for decentralized energy in North America, this system is a power solution for those in crypto mining, blockchain nodes, and AI operations. Built on cutting-edge technology and poised for rapid market entry, Energy Plug's battery system can contribute to energy reliability and decentralization.

The Company believes that the timing of the release of this product is very good due to the increasing value of coins like Solana, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin, and the urgency for decentralized energy infrastructure. The 20 kWh Decentralized Battery System which will have limited supply will start taking preorders in December 2024 positioning Energy Plug at the forefront, offering unparalleled support to decentralized networks and providing an opportunity for those ready to strengthen their position in the crypto and AI sectors.

Why Choose Energy Plug's 20 kWh System Right Now?

Our 20 kWh Decentralized Battery System is built on advanced technology assets and marks the first of many products designed for decentralized networks. As we ramp up, this launch is a call to action for those who understand the value of aligning with the market's leading edge.

Product Highlights Driving Urgency:

Unmatched Decentralized Network Support:

Blockchain Networks : Ensures continuous power to validators and RPC nodes, allowing operators to maintain network stability even through grid disruptions. Excess stored energy can be traded, cutting costs and bolstering decentralized infrastructure.

IOT Networks: Power backup for hotspots and IoT gateways expands reliable network coverage into off-grid and remote areas, fuelling decentralized IoT missions.

Crypto Mining Power for the Next Generation:

Mining : At-home and commercial miners can now operate without interruptions, cutting costs by storing energy during off-peak hours and maximizing mining returns during high-demand times.

Bitcoin Nodes and Mining Pools: A robust battery backup for mining pools and Bitcoin nodes, ensuring miners can ride through demand peaks without downtime, enhancing profitability.

A Sustainable, High-Capacity Solution Ready for the Future:

20 kWh Storage with Renewable-Ready Technology : The integrated bi-directional PCS and renewable-ready design lower costs and carbon footprints, appealing to miners and businesses alike who value both profit and sustainability.

Advanced EMS for Real-Time Load Management: The Energy Management System (EMS) balances grid connections, distributed resources, and renewable energy in real-time, preventing costly blackouts and load issues.

Accelerating Toward the Future with Energy Plug and Malahat Nation

The demand for decentralized, sustainable power solutions is at a breaking point, and Energy Plug's 20 kWh battery system can help to meet this need. This system is expected to lead the way in securing the decentralized energy networks. With the Malahat facility on the horizon, our ability to scale production and bring more solutions to market looks positive.

Join the Future of Decentralized Power and Crypto

Energy Plug's new battery system not only capitalizes on the current cryptocurrency surge but also establishes a foundation for decentralized energy management. It enables users to participate actively in blockchain networks, contributing to both financial growth and a sustainable future. With Energy Plug's innovative 20 kWh Pad Mount Battery System, cryptocurrency miners and decentralized network participants should be able to position themselves in this evolving market.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is an energy technology company, dedicated to innovation and sustainability. With a focus on residential, commercial, and utility energy storage applications, our goal is to advance battery technologies to enhance energy management and grid resiliency. Based in British Columbia, we seek to leverage strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities, and the development of a vertically integrated supply chain involving industry-leading companies in Taiwan to provide advanced solutions to our customers and partners. For more information about Energy Plug, visit our website at https://energyplug.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "will", "proposes", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", "aim", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding any objectives and strategies of the Company) are forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to the statements about the benefits of the decentralized battery system, future sales, financing, developing and construction of the Malahat Battery Plant and other large scale energy projects, production and sale of cutting-edge battery systems to AI and blockchain companies, utilities and other customers.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to obtaining financing, ability to build the battery assembly factory on Vancouver Island, ability to secure suppliers of batteries and obtaining batteries at desired prices, supply chain disruptions, changing government plans, policies regarding clean energy, batteries, electric vehicles and other electric transportation devices, elimination or reduction of government subsidies for electric vehicles and other electric transportation devices, solar panels, and wind power installations; changes in the Canadian and/or the U.S Government policies, rules and regulations, and potential war conflicts which may disrupt supply of the components required to produce batteries.

The material assumptions used to develop forward-looking information include, but not limited to general business and economic conditions, financial markets conditions, the Company's ability to fund its operations through financings and joint ventures, procurement of consulting, technical and related services and supplies on favourable terms, attraction and retention of key staff members, market demand for the Company's products, growth prospects in the market for its products, accessibility of raw materials and battery pack supplies to meet market demand, facility profitability, the anticipated terms of the consents, permits and authorizations necessary to carry out the planned operations and the Company's ability to comply with such terms on a cost-effective basis, and the ongoing relations with the industry regulators.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investment in the securities of the Company is risky.

