GlobeNewswire
14.11.2024 15:46 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Nyenburgh Holding B.V

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to terminate the cash equity membership of     
 Nyenburgh Holding B.V. (Currently holding inactive and suspended membership) of
 Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange as the membership no longer meets the membership   
 requirements. The membership will expire as of November 15, 2024.       
Nyenburgh Holding B.V has traded with member ID NYE in the INET Trading System. 
Member:                 Nyenburgh Holding B.V          
INET ID:                NYE                   
Membership expires:           15th of November, 2024         



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard 
 Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 
 2195                                      
                                        
Nasdaq Stockholm

