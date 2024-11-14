Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
GlobeNewswire
14.11.2024 15:46 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Nyenburgh Holding B.V

Finanznachrichten News
Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to terminate the cash equity membership of    
 Nyenburgh Holding B.V. (Currently holding inactive and suspended membership) of
 Nasdaq Copenhagen Exchange as the membership no longer meets the membership  
 requirements. The membership will expire as of November 15, 2024.       
Nyenburgh Holding B.V has traded with member ID NYE in the INET Trading System. 
Member:                 Nyenburgh Holding B.V          
INET ID:                NYE                   
Membership expires:           15th of November, 2024         



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard 
 Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 
 2195                                      
                                        
Nasdaq Copenhagen

