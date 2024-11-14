Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Nyenburgh Holding B.V

Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Nyenburgh Holding B.V. (Currently holding inactive and suspended membership) of Nasdaq Copenhagen Exchange as the membership no longer meets the membership requirements. The membership will expire as of November 15, 2024. Nyenburgh Holding B.V has traded with member ID NYE in the INET Trading System. Member: Nyenburgh Holding B.V INET ID: NYE Membership expires: 15th of November, 2024 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1259805