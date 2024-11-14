EATON AND BRENNAN AUCTIONS: Historic Hit Factory Entertainment Collection to be Auctioned for the First Time in Its Entirety

Incredible Piano Used to Record "Layla," Revelatory John Lennon Archives, and Largest Collection of Gold and Platinum RIAA Record Awards Among Highlights

Eaton & Brennan are excited to reveal that coming to auction on November 13 for the first time in its entirety, is the Hit Factory Entertainment Collection. Sourced from the personal archives of Danielle Germano, daughter of iconic recording studio founder Ed Germano, this extraordinary event, hosted by Eaton & Brennan Auctions in collaboration with University Archives / John Reznikoff, promises to be a landmark event for music history enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Auction Highlights Include:

Incredible Baldwin Studio Piano Used to Record "Layla:" This legendary piano was instrumental in the creation of some of the most iconic albums in music history. It was used during the recording of Eric Clapton's band Derek & The Domino's Layla, the Allman Brothers' classic Eat a Peach, and Lynyrd Skynyrd's final album Street Survivors. The piano, dating back to the 1920s, has also been played by music pioneers Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles, amongst countless others. Originating from Miami's Criteria Studios, which The Hit Factory purchased in the late 1990s, the instrument remains in full working condition, still offering impeccable sound quality. Historic John Lennon Archives Including "Final Session" Revelations: Amongst the notable items is an original file from studio founder and close Lennon confidant Ed Germano's belongings notated as the "Final Session" of John Lennon's recording Double Fantasy at The Hit Factory. The content and images contained within support the claim of John's final location being The Record Plant, a detail that has remained unclear since his tragic death in 1980. Also included are original test pressings and acetates for Lennon's final album Double Fantasy. Largest Collection of RIAA Gold and Platinum Record Awards: This auction will feature hundreds of record awards, making it the largest collection of its kind known to have come to market. These awards include recognitions for legendary artists such as John Lennon, The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Paul Simon, Eric Clapton, Mariah Carey, Bruce Springsteen and countless others, a physical testament to the chart-topping power of "The Hit Factory." Extensive Rap and Hip-Hop Artifacts: The collection includes original paper archives and RIAA record awards from the Rap and Hip Hop genre, which The Hit Factory was instrumental in producing in the 1990s, with standout items such as the Hit Factory record award for the Notorious B.I.G.'s debut album Ready to Die, and the original booking schedules for The Hit Factory's main NYC location which kept a log of each artist's recording dates-a plethora of information for musical historians which was at one time housed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

This unparalleled auction will take place online on November 13 and will close on December 4.Collectors and music history enthusiasts will not want to miss this unique opportunity to own a piece of music history

Baldwin Studio Piano Used to Record "Layla:"

ABOUT THE HIT FACTORY ENTERTAINMENT

For over three decades, The Hit Factory Entertainment shaped the sound of modern music. Purchased in 1975 by singer and producer, Edward Germano, the studio gained fame for its exceptional sound quality, state-of-the-art technology, and its role in capturing the sound of iconic artists of the latter 20th century. This legendary studio booked recording sessions with Michael Jackson, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, The Rolling Stones, Biggie Smalls, Celine Dion and countless others. Some notable albums include Paul Simon's Graceland, Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A., and John Lennon's final album Double Fantasy for which Lennon would record his last session, just two days before he was assassinated in 1980. Most noteworthy was Stevie Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life (1976), truly a shining moment to start off the career of the studio. The Hit Factory Entertainment left an indelible mark on the music industry, serving as a hub for creativity and innovation in the recording world. From the 1970s through the 1990s, The Hit Factory Entertainment was the gold standard of music production and played a large part in shaping the sound of pop, R&B, Latin, and hip-hop. Its studios were meticulously designed for acoustic perfection, equipped with cutting-edge technology, and staffed by experts in sound engineering. Countless chart-topping hits and Grammy-winning albums were crafted within its walls, cementing its status as a sanctuary for creativity and a beacon of musical legacy. This is the first-time items from The Hit Factory Entertainment have come to auction as a complete collection and the consignor hopes you will enjoy, preserve, and share these treasures of American music history.

ABOUT EATON & BRENNAN:

With more than 50 years of combined experience, Eaton and Brennan was founded in 2023 by industry experts Tricia Eaton and John Brennan. Eaton & Brennan Auctions specializes in Modern Music and Pop Culture Autographs and Collectibles. Passionate about specialty item curation and authenticity, Tricia and John possess the perfect combination of knowledge in the auction process and firsthand collecting while providing the best experience possible.

