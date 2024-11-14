SOHM, Inc. Announces Allowances Of Japanese Patent Claims Received from Japan's Patent Office Protecting Transformative SOHM-ABBIE Genome Edited, SAGE Recombinant-Organisms, -Cells, -Secretomes, -Exosomes

For Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Cosmeceutical & Strategic Partnered Products

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs, has announced today receipt of the Official Notice Of Patent Allowance from Japan's Patent Office (???Tokkyocho, JPO). SOHM Inc's Japanese Patent No. 2023-121860 is entitled, "CAS 9 RETROVIRAL INTEGRASE AND CAS 9 RECOMBINASE SYSTEMS FOR TARGETED INCORPORATION OF A DNA SEQUENCE INTO A GENOME OF A CELL OR ORGANISM," protecting SOHM's innovative and bio-validated ABBIE ( AB ase B inding I ntegrase E nzyme) Genome Editing products and services.

S OHM A BBIE G enome E diting ( SAGE ) refers to proprietary gene editing, paradigm-changing, revolutionary-new, advanced-methods for safe-effective, specifically targeted, desired alterations of endogenous cell or organism genomic DNA sequences by inserting exogenous DNA sequences into the cell's genomic DNA sequences. S OHM- A BBIE G enome E diting, branded as SAGE, enables transformative precision Biotechnology proprietary products and services in pioneering advances in manufacturing of highly precise, targeted, rapid, efficacious, safe, transformative genome edited recombinant bioproducts. The Japan patent is a significant milestone for SOHM Inc, as it expands the Company's International Intellectual Property Portfolio into highly competitive, dynamically growing, multi-billion dollar global-markets for SOHM ABBIE Genome Edited-SAGE products and services. SOHM, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells SAGE-Synthetic Biology R&D Kits, cell engineering services and high-throughput rapid drug screening assays via engineered cell lines

In summary, SOHM's new ABBIE patent allowance in Japan allows further out-licensing of SOHM, Inc.'s SAGE-IP, as well as furthering SAGE R&D Kit sales opportunities, enabling generation of novel proprietary ABBIE recombinant human and animal medical therapeutics, microbial and plant cell recombinant SAGE BioTechnologies, Synthetic Biologics, and Precision Medicines; including recombinant product commercial development. SOHM plans to significantly strengthen their competitive biotechnology position relative to CRISPR. Marketing and Sales of SAGE -products, -services, -out-licenses and -strategic partnering's will continue to be added in Japan, Korea, China, EU and other Global and American markets.

The Cell Therapy global market was valued at $4.5 Billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow about 22-fold to $97 Billion in 2033, as indicated by Precedence Market Research. The current Genome Editing market landscape includes over 120 Genome Editing products and service companies and is shifting to ABBIE technology and other tools preventing double-stranded breaks for improved long-term safety and efficiency.

"The SOHM-ABBIE teams are fully dedicated to fully enabling and providing precision delivery of large payloads of DNA, without inducing any double-stranded genomic DNA break(s) leading to toxic events, observed by other Genome-Editing BioTechnologies" said SOHM COO, David C. Aguilar PhD. David added, "the IP development of CAS 9 RETROVIRAL INTEGRASE AND CAS 9 RECOMBINASE SYSTEMS FOR TARGETED INCORPORATION OF A DNA SEQUENCE INTO A GENOME OF A CELL OR ORGANISM," not only enhances our Intellectual Property strategy and growing Patent Portfolio, but also opens up new opportunities for collaborative new products and expansion within Japan, Korea, China, Indo-Asiatic, Pacific Rim and markets in the Americas. The biotechnology covered by the Japanese patent allowance is expected to facilitate the development of transformative therapies leading to possible longer-term remissions and complete tumor regressions for cancer and potential cures for other congenital or acquired diseases and conditions."

For further information regarding this announcement or to explore potential SOHM SAGE collaborations, please contact us.

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com.

