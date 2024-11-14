Cellev8 Nutrition Inc.: Cellev8 Nutrition Inc Clarifies Business Focus and Highlights Benefits of Superoxide Dismutase Supplements

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Cellev8 Nutrition Inc (OTC PINK:CELV), formerly known as Preferred Commerce, today issued a statement to clarify its business focus and retract previous announcements made on June 19, 2019, and July 1, 2020, regarding intentions to enter the CBD/Cannabis industry. The company wishes to correct the record and emphasize that while it had signed a letter of intent to explore opportunities in the CBD/Cannabis sector, it never finalized any agreements or engaged in the purchase or sale of CBD or Cannabis products. Preferred Commerce's exploration of this market did not progress beyond the initial intent phase.

Michael Ferraro, CEO of Cellev8 Nutrition Inc, stated, "Our journey led us to discover groundbreaking opportunities in the health supplement business, specifically in the realm of Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) based products. This discovery has shaped our current identity and mission." Cellev8 Nutrition Inc has established itself as a pioneer in SOD-based supplements, becoming the first company to successfully deliver SOD in gummy form on a commercial scale. The company's focus on leveraging the unmatched effects of superoxide dismutase, coupled with its patent-pending delivery mechanisms, has positioned it in a unique category within the wellness industry.

Benefits of Superoxide Dismutase Supplements Superoxide dismutase (SOD) is a powerful antioxidant enzyme that offers several potential health benefits:

1. Antioxidant Effects: SOD helps neutralize free radicals and protect cells from oxidative damage, potentially reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.

2. Anti-Aging Potential: As SOD levels naturally decrease with age, supplementation may help combat age-related oxidative damage and protect skin from UV damage and signs of aging.

3. Health Support: SOD may help reduce inflammation associated with conditions like arthritis, support cardiovascular health, and have neuroprotective effects.

4. Athletic Performance: Some evidence suggests SOD supplements may aid in exercise recovery and reduce muscle damage in athletes.

5. Potential Cancer-Fighting Properties: Preliminary research indicates SOD may help inhibit tumor growth, though more studies are needed.

"We are proud to serve thousands of customers, including over 40 professional and collegiate athletic teams, who benefit from our products for inflammation, recovery, focus, and memory support," Ferraro added. "Our commitment is to expand our line of wellness products, helping people worldwide live happier and healthier lives." The company looks forward to a future dedicated to innovative wellness solutions, leaving behind any previous considerations of entering the CBD/Cannabis market.

About Cellev8 Nutrition Inc: Cellev8 Nutrition Inc, formerly Preferred Commerce, is a leading provider of Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) based supplements. The company is committed to developing cutting-edge wellness products that promote health and vitality.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Cellev8 Nutrition Inc's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in Cellev8 Nutrition Inc's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FDA Disclosure: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact Information

Michael Ferraro

CEO

mike@cellev8.com

561-578-0000

SOURCE: Cellev8 Nutrition Inc.

