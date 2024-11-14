SoSafe, Europe's leading security awareness and human risk management solution, unveiled a suite of innovations at its flagship conference, HuFiCon. These advancements empower organisations on their journey to building proactive, positive security cultures. SoSafe's new solutions feature AI-driven personalisation and actionable human risk intelligence, enabling security teams to drive behavioural change and mitigate evolving risks amid today's complex cyber threats.

"Our latest enhancements aren't just upgrades; they're a revolutionary leap for organisations determined to elevate their cybersecurity resilience," said Niklas Hellemann, psychologist and CEO at SoSafe. "As cyber threats grow more sophisticated fueled by advances in AI and escalating geopolitical tensions we aim to be a trusted partner, equipping users to recognise and report threats, build resilience, and reduce risks across their organisation. By automating critical processes and delivering actionable insights, these innovations boost efficiency, ease the burden on security teams to help prevent burnout, and foster a security-aware culture that promotes long-term resilience."

Four dimensions of innovation: SoSafe's latest innovations

Gonçalo Gaiolas, CPO at SoSafe, introduced the latest product innovations at HuFiCon, stating, "Through our ongoing commitment to innovation, we empower our customers to navigate the dynamic security landscape with confidence. As pioneers in Human Risk Management, we offer a solution that is easy to implement across organisations of all sizes, creating an engaging, interactive experience. We are excited to present our latest product innovations, each specifically designed to further enhance the protection of organisations against emerging security threats."

1. Effortless setup and enhanced efficiency

SoSafe's platform now automates key tasks like phishing campaign setup, training roll-outs, and follow-up reminders, significantly reducing the administrative burden on security teams.

Profile-based personalisation : administrators can customise and create learning and targeted simulations for different roles, enhancing the relevance of each user's experience.

: administrators can customise and create learning and targeted simulations for different roles, enhancing the relevance of each user's experience. SoSafe APIs enable customers to customise dashboards in preferred tools, automate reporting, and gain real-time insights-empowering faster, data-driven decisions that reduce risks.

2. Tailored learning experiences

SoSafe's personalised approach fosters long-lasting behavioural change, ensuring that learning is both relevant and engaging for each role-from finance professionals to field staff.

Expanded and personalised content library supports 32 languages, offers industry-specific and function-specific training modules, and is continuously updated to address emerging threats like AI-driven attacks. Tailored modules for roles across various sectors-such as finance, blue-collar, and administrative-ensure relevant, impactful training for every audience level.

supports 32 languages, offers industry-specific and function-specific training modules, and is continuously updated to address emerging threats like AI-driven attacks. Tailored modules for roles across various sectors-such as finance, blue-collar, and administrative-ensure relevant, impactful training for every audience level. Awareness Assessments offer ongoing insights for experienced learners, ensuring training stays fresh and directly relevant.

3. Behavioural-changing phishing simulations

SoSafe's very realistic phishing simulation capabilities are designed to address the unique risks faced by different organisational roles.

Simulations Studio , AI-powered by SoSafe's extensive database of social engineering and phishing attack patterns, enables organisations to generate custom simulations efficiently, enhancing users' ability to recognise and respond to phishing attacks.

, AI-powered by SoSafe's extensive database of social engineering and phishing attack patterns, enables organisations to generate custom simulations efficiently, enhancing users' ability to recognise and respond to phishing attacks. Smishing simulations; Now in beta, customisable and fully localised smishing simulations allow organisations to swiftly design and deploy SMS-based phishing campaigns tailored to their unique risk landscape.

Now in beta, customisable and fully localised smishing simulations allow organisations to swiftly design and deploy SMS-based phishing campaigns tailored to their unique risk landscape. Phishing Report Button in Google: An enhanced Google Workspace integration with a Phishing Report Button offers the same convenience as the Outlook version with features like Phishing Feedback, Reporting Reasons, Incident Reporting, and Trusted Senders.

Fellowmind's CISO, Roald Roos, has seen these capabilities drive substantial improvements: "With SoSafe, we've seen at least a 30% boost in efficiency. It allows us to manage our security training more effectively, using expert-designed materials that save us time and raise the quality of our training significantly. Plus, the insights from phishing campaigns mean we can tailor our e-learning based on real user interactions, which makes the training truly impactful and engaging."

4. AI-powered human risk management and actionable insights with Sofie

SoSafe's Human Risk OS equips security teams with a powerful, data-driven approach to managing human risk. By combining behavioural insights, cultural data, and AI-driven actions, the platform offers real-time insights into risky behaviours and provides targeted interventions, such as praising security champions or nudging users to stay engaged with learning paths.

The Human Risk OS offers deeper data insights helping teams quickly understand and address score changes. With actionable transparency, security teams can drill down key data points for informed, data-driven decisions, while the platform maintains a balance between privacy and insight to protect user data.

Sofie, SoSafe's AI-powered Co-pilot, empowers both users and administrators with real-time alerts, personalised insights, and automated task management to stay ahead of threats. For admins, Sofie provides valuable insights into trends and knowledge gaps, enabling targeted actions to strengthen security. Sofie serves as a key intervention channel, allowing for timely praise, recognition, and escalations to managers, ultimately driving engagement and a positive security culture. With Sofie, customers can enhance user engagement and mitigate risk by providing contextual support whenever and wherever it's needed.

About SoSafe

SoSafe, founded by a team of behavioural scientists and technology experts, is the largest security awareness and human risk management vendor based in Europe. SoSafe is empowering over 4700 customers worldwide to effectively mitigate cyber risk. With a unique human-centric approach grounded in behavioural science, SoSafe enhances secure behaviour across organizations, making it intuitive and second nature. The platform is designed to strengthen digital self-defence by creating robust security cultures that actively involve employees in mitigating human risks. By leveraging psychology and advanced technology and AI, it enables security professionals to effectively identify, prioritize, manage, and ultimately reduce their human risk. The SoSafe team now consists of more than 500 employees in nice locations: Cologne (headquarters), Amsterdam, Berlin, Chemnitz, Dublin, London, Paris, Lisbon, and Munich.

Website: www.sosafe-awareness.com/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/sosafe-cyber-security/mycompany/

