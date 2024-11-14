Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of structured bonds issued by Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp has applied to have its structured bonds delisted from STO Structured Products and STO Structured Products NOK. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the structured bonds ISIN Last trading date ------------------------------- SE0015505326 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- SE0016274831 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- SE0020180545 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- SE0017160203 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- SE0014453601 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- SE0018533572 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- SE0020849081 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- SE0014453536 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- SE0020180677 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- NO0012954264 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- NO0012954272 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- SE0018533606 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- NO0012954280 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- NO0013008003 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- NO0013008029 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- SE0020180644 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- NO0013008011 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- SE0014453510 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- SE0020180727 2024-11-14 ------------------------------- SE0020180701 2024-11-14 -------------------------------