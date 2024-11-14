Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
14.11.24
16:48 Uhr
10,680 Euro
+0,100
+0,95 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,67510,69516:48
10,67510,68016:48
GlobeNewswire
14.11.2024 16:10 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of structured bonds issued by Nordea Bank Abp

Finanznachrichten News
Nordea Bank Abp has applied to have its structured bonds delisted from STO
Structured Products and STO Structured Products NOK. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has
approved the application and decided to delist the structured bonds 





ISIN     Last trading date
-------------------------------
SE0015505326 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
SE0016274831 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
SE0020180545 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
SE0017160203 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
SE0014453601 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
SE0018533572 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
SE0020849081 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
SE0014453536 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
SE0020180677 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
NO0012954264 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
NO0012954272 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
SE0018533606 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
NO0012954280 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
NO0013008003 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
NO0013008029 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
SE0020180644 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
NO0013008011 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
SE0014453510 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
SE0020180727 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
SE0020180701 2024-11-14    
-------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.