Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Launches Cyber Sale with Up to 50% Off Hotel Stays

Travelers can save on a variety of getaways, including serene waterfront escapes, majestic mountain retreats, immersive culture and cuisine adventures along with thrilling action-packed destinations.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels®, a collection of independent resorts and hotels by Pyramid Global Hospitality, launches its annual Cyber Sale with savings of up to 50% in distinctive destinations from coast to coast and in the Caribbean.

Benchmark's Mosaic Rewards members earn early access to the year's best offers beginning today. Public access to the sale opens November 19 - December 4 through Benchmark Resorts & Hotels.

Waterfront Escapes

A waterfront getaway is the perfect way to bask in the warm sun, and several of Benchmark's Florida resorts offer exclusive savings. Emilio and Gloria Estefan's Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa in Vero Beach offers 40% off. Three other Florida resorts with savings of up to 45%, 40% and 30% off, respectively, include The Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach Shores, Hawks Cay Resort in Duck Key and Naples Grande Beach Resort on Florida's west coast.

For a tropical island escape, vacationers planning a getaway to Wayfinder Waikiki on Hawaii's South Shore of Oahu will enjoy a 40% discount. Another tropical island paradise destination, Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa in Bermuda, offers 30% off plus a daily $30 spa credit.

Stays through early 2025 are 40% off at the historic Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod, where guests can expect an unforgettable Forbes Five Star experience in one of America's most iconic beach destinations.

Guests can save up to 40% off stays at Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa, a picturesque lakeside retreat on the banks of Lake Arrowhead in Southern California.

Majestic Mountain Retreats

Skiing enthusiasts and those looking for winter wonderland adventures are sure to find their thrills at snowy retreats like Snow King Resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, offer a 50% discount, or YOTELPAD Park City in Utah, offering 30% off rates. Another ideal skiing escape, Black Rock Mountain Resort in Heber City, Utah, offers 40% off stays and an added $50 resort credit.

The Sierra Nevada mountains in California beckon at Wayfinder Bishop,where guests can save up to 30% on their stay. Chaminade Resort & Spa in Santa Cruz also offers 40% discounts.

Travelers can embark on a journey to the mountains of the Pacific Northwest where Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, Washington tempts explorers with 30% off lodge accommodations and 15% off suites and Tree Houses. Riverhouse Lodge in Bend, Oregon, also has savings of 50% off best available rates.

Culture & Cuisine Trips

Visitors can explore all that the Sonoma Wine Country has to offer with 40% off stays at both The Sandman and Flamingo Resort & Spa.

The culinary delights of Portland, Oregon are calling and guests can save up to 35% at Hotel deLuxe and Hotel Lucia, 40% at Dossier and 30% at Sentinel, all ideal starting points to experience the rich culture and cuisine of this dynamic city. Travelers can head north from Portland to retreat at Willows Lodge in Woodinville, Washington wine county, where stays are available at 30% off.

A foodie's paradise, Seattle is a hub for exploration. With savings of up to 40% at both Hotel Theodore and Hotel Max, travelers can uncover culinary masterpieces and enjoy the rich history of Seattle's art scene.

To enjoy elegant, ranch-inspired fare under the warm Arizona sun, guests who book two nights get a third night free plus a $150 resort credit at The Wigwam in Litchfield Park. Alternatively, stay at Mountain Shadows in Paradise Valley, or Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale with savings up to 30%.

Adventure Destinations

A world of adventure awaits in Vermont's stunning Green Mountains at The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa with savings of up to 40% off.

Opening in the spring 2025, OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark in Oklahoma City is perfect for family-friendly adventures with its indoor waterpark, outdoor adventure lagoon, amphitheater and event lawn and family entertainment center. For an added bonus, the resort is offering a deal in which kids stay free.

At Saddlebrook Resort near Tampa, Florida, guests can tee off at signature golf courses and save up to 40% off stays.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' Cyber Sale offers can be booked online. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply, and reservations are subject to availability and resort-specific booking windows. Full promotion details are available on the website.

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, a division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, features the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Featuring unique and distinctive properties renown for exceptional service and for creating unforgettable memory-making experiences, it is the signature division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading U.S.-based hospitality management company. Many of Benchmark's properties are certified by IACC, the association that represents the finest meeting venues and services globally, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. Learn more at www.BenchmarkResortsandHotels.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Editorial photography available on request.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Jenna Bush / Trish Nugent / Lily Richardson

Mower

benchmarkpyramid@mower.com

212-284-9936

Jessica Milton

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels / Pyramid Global Hospitality

Jessica.milton@pyramidglobal.com

305-205-9478

SOURCE: Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

View the original press release on accesswire.com