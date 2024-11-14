Prysmian Launches EcoSpan Cables with FlexRibbon Technology to Enhance Rural Broadband Deployment

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, recently launched its latest fiber and connectivity innovation, EcoSpan cables with FlexRibbon technology, designed to enhance rural broadband deployments.

EcoSpan cable with FlexRibbon technology is a new low fiber-count rural cabling solution that can easily be spliced as ribbons or single fibers, installs like a drop cable with P-Clamps and is available in counts from 24F to 72F.

"Our new EcoSpan cable offers the convenience of an aerial drop, while supporting much longer spans and fiber counts up to 72," said Jon Fitz, Director of Advanced Business Solutions for North America Telecom, Prysmian North America. "Our U.S. design team developed it specifically for rural broadband, and it's made right here in Tennessee and the Carolinas."

Prysmian's EcoSpan cable is optimized for rapid installation on pole lines and is compatible with high-strength wedge clamps and mass-fusion splicing. Unlike traditional fiber drop, it can safely be used for spans up to 300' under NESC Heavy loading.

Additional features of EcoSpan cable include:

Rapid, economical deployment with wedge-clamp style hardware

Flexible ribbons for easy mass-fusion splicing and routing in splice trays

Smaller and lighter than designs with traditional (flat) ribbons

Fibers are organized in a buffer tube for ease of management during splicing

Dry water-blocked

Standard 250um fibers

No bonding or grounding required

Robust 200kpsi fiber

Reliable lifetime performance

In October, Prysmian was named as one of only 20 wire and cable manufacturers to self-certify certain products by the Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program - a $42.45 billion grant program created in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by the Department of Commerce. With this Self-Certification status, Prysmian underscores its commitment to fostering domestic manufacturing while supporting critical infrastructure expansion initiatives across the United States.

Prysmian has made significant investments across its North American footprint to support the growing need for fiber infrastructure and the BEAD program funding, including a $30M investment in its Jackson, Tennessee factory to retool the facility from legacy copper to fiber optic cable production, and a $50M multi-year modernization project at its Claremont fiber facility to enhance process capabilities, systems, and technologies to support future growth.

To learn more about Prysmian's EcoSpan cable with FlexRibbon technology, visit https://na.prysmian.com/product-center/telecoms/ecospan-with-flexribbon.

About Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 38 facilities and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 32,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

