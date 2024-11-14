Bucher + Suter and Upstream Works Announce Partnership to Expand Omnichannel Options for Bucher + Suter Private Cloud Contact Center Customers

Bucher + Suter, a leader in contact center solutions, has announced a partnership with Upstream Works, a provider of omnichannel and AI contact center solutions. This collaboration enhances Bucher + Suter's private cloud offerings by integrating Upstream Works' advanced omnichannel capabilities, providing customers with expanded engagement options beyond the current Cisco ECE platform.

Today's businesses require seamless, personalized interactions across channels. Through this partnership, Bucher + Suter will deliver omnichannel solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of industries such as banking, healthcare, government, and retail. With Upstream Works' technology, Bucher + Suter's private cloud clients will gain real-time, unified interactions across voice, email, chat, social media, SMS, messaging, video, and co-browse channels and a suite of AI orchestration capabilities to power and automate self-service, agent assistance and exceptional customer experiences.

"We are thrilled to partner with Upstream Works to enhance the omnichannel options for our private cloud customers," said Martin Wüthrich, CEO of Bucher + Suter. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to deliver secure, industry-leading solutions that simplify and elevate customer interactions through our Cisco-based architecture."

"We are excited about our partnership with Bucher + Suter and enabling Cisco clients to accelerate their customer experience transformation plans," said Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works. "Together, we're helping organizations with channel integrated experiences, AI-powered self-service, and real-time Agent Assist to improve productivity, customer experience and operational efficiency."

For over 40 years, Bucher + Suter has been at the forefront of delivering Cisco-based customer experience solutions, specializing in contact center and CRM integrations for industries worldwide. With a focus on optimizing customer interactions, Bucher + Suter is dedicated to bringing sophisticated, flexible, and secure solutions to the market, ensuring businesses achieve their strategic customer engagement goals.

Upstream Works provides enterprise-ready AI and omnichannel contact center desktop solutions that simplify and improve the agent and customer experience. Their flexible, agent-first desktop solutions support digital transformation, innovation, and business growth and enable on-premise and cloud contact centers to operationalize artificial intelligence (AI) while leveraging existing systems and investments. For over 20 years, Upstream Works has helped companies worldwide and across industries improve operational efficiency, agent effectiveness, customer experience, and business outcomes.

