Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
WKN: 864784 | ISIN: ZAE000004875
Frankfurt
14.11.24
08:07 Uhr
14,900 Euro
-0,500
-3,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 16:14 Uhr
93 Leser
Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Closes 737 Financing With Nedbank

Finanznachrichten News

Lessor's First Financing With the South African Lender

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc. ("AELF") has completed the financing of a 737-800 with South Africa's Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (Nedbank CIB). This marks the second such transaction the company has completed in recent weeks, supporting its ongoing 737-800 acquisition campaign, and is its first financing with Nedbank.

"We are pleased to add Nedbank CIB to AELF's growing stable of aviation lenders," said Joe Cirillo, Chief Commercial Officer, AELF. "As we continue to broaden our lending relationships, AELF is well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities and support ongoing fleet expansion efforts."

AELF is active in South African aviation with several recent transactions, including two 737s delivered to FlySafair and a financing completed with Investec, so far this year. Nedbank CIB is a division of the Nedbank Group, one of South Africa's four largest banks, and has a team that specializes in aviation finance.

"We are excited to partner with AELF in their fleet expansion efforts. This transaction underscores our commitment to supporting the aviation sector with tailored financial solutions," said James Geldenhuys, Head: Aircraft Finance at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking.

About AELF

Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. ("AELF") is an experienced commercial aircraft lessor. Based in Chicago, AELF offers customized and flexible financing solutions to airlines and commercial aircraft operators worldwide. AELF has been in operation for almost a decade and owns a fleet of A330-200s and 737-800s as well as an engine portfolio. The company is expanding its presence in the NG market and strategically deploying capital on widebody acquisitions.

About Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking is a division of Nedbank, a leading African bank that provides transactional, corporate, and investment banking services to local and global markets. Nedbank CIB's client base includes leading corporations, financial institutions, state-owned entities, and governments across Africa. Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (Nedbank CIB) specializes in providing comprehensive financial solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various sectors.

Contact Information

Amy Phillips
communications@aelfinc.com

SOURCE: AELF, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
