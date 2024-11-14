At HARMAN, Inspiration in Every Tradition

At HARMAN, we believe that innovation is fueled by inspiration, and few things inspire us more than celebrating the cultural diversity of our workforce. We join our colleagues around the world who celebrate Dia de los Muertos.

The Art and Heart of the Altar

A holiday that honors the memories and legacies of loved ones who have passed. This vibrant celebration goes beyond remembrance; it embodies connection, gratitude, and unity across generations. A highlight of Dia de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead," is the ofrenda, or altar, crafted with intricate detail. These altars bring memories to life with symbolic items like photographs, flowers, candles, and bread. The meaning behind each element resonates with some of our values at HARMAN: honoring our histories, building connections, and celebrating the spirit of those who came before us. As a future-oriented company built on a rich legacy filled with tech innovators and pioneers, we are constantly using our past to inform our present. ?

"Every year, we build home altars dedicated to our relatives who have died. We decorate these altars with cempasúchil flowers, sugar skulls, bread, candles, and dishes our relatives enjoyed. We, as Mexicans, really enjoy this festivity because it's a time to remember our people." KARINA

PROJECT SUPPORT ENGINEER

Fostering Empathy Through Shared Traditions

Our Mexico team members continue to create ofrendas at work, participating in our annual altar-building contest to celebrate their loved ones with creativity and joy. Moments like these bring teams closer and foster lifelong connections. These celebrations remind us that at the end of the day, we are all human, each with our unique backgrounds and experiences that inform who we are at home and at work. Celebrating traditions like Dia de los Muertos not only deepens our connections with one another but also reinforces our commitment to a culture of understanding and collaboration. In these moments of shared experience, we grow stronger as a team, recognizing that our differences enhance our collective success. ?

"Dia de Los Muertos is so special for me as a proud Mexican because it is a beautiful reminder that our loved ones are never truly gone. They stay with us, but just in a different way." ALMA

DE&I PROGRAM MANAGER

Finding Innovation in Tradition

Dia de los Muertos is more than a holiday-it's a source of inspiration that reminds us to approach life with warmth and resilience, and learning from those who came before us. Monica, who celebrates the holiday with her family, explains, "For us, it's not just about loss. It's about the love and memories that remain. ?Dia de los Muertos shows the heart and soul of Mexico and the strength of our connections."

These traditions remind us of the power of diverse perspectives. The Day of the Dead encourages us to think about the legacy we're building and how we can carry forward the lessons of the past. Alfredo reflects, "Our heritage gave us these traditions. It's a way to celebrate lives with food, flowers, and stories-and keep our culture alive."

"I would say it's a celebration that shows the heart and soul of Mexico; it's more than just a holiday. It's a deep connection with our ancestors; for us, death is not an end, but a new beginning." MONICA

COMPLIANCE & CERTIFICATION ENGINEER

Year after year, each celebration adds new meaning to our work and our relationships. We honor the values of our workforce, appreciating the unique perspectives that continue to enrich our teams and projects. At HARMAN, we're inspired by our colleagues, whose vibrant traditions bring us together and remind us that diversity isn't just celebrated-it's woven into everything we do.

