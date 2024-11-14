Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
WKN: A40GTN | ISIN: US23257B2060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.11.24
17:18 Uhr
7,370 US-Dollar
+0,170
+2,36 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 16:26 Uhr
124 Leser
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.5 Million Private Placement for Cyngn Inc.

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.5 Million Private Placement for Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN).

About Cyngn Inc.

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce. Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

For more information, visit https://www.cyngn.com/

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
