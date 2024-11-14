Griffin Gaming Partners and BIT ODD a groundbreaking gaming studio based in Finland, today announces a financing round from an elite list of institutional, and private investors. Leading a €17 million round with participation from Makers Fund, Index Ventures, and others, Griffin Gaming Partners is committed to empowering BIT ODD to deliver captivating experiences that resonate deeply with players worldwide.

Lasse Louhento's led BIT ODD aims to reintroduce wonder and eccentricity into the gaming world, a quality often overshadowed by the finance-first focus of mobile gaming. Their mission is to create games that attract players through emotion and innovation rather than just conforming to traditional metrics.

"We started BIT ODD because we felt something was missing in gaming today," said Lasse Louhento, Co-Founder of BIT ODD. "The mobile gaming surge has been incredible, but it has also steered many studios toward finance-first thinking-over-relying on metrics and following the competition. Our approach is a bit different. We focus on designing games that stir the soul, embrace quirkiness, and tap into the emotional magic of gaming classics."

"Launching something truly original in gaming takes guts, authenticity, and an unshakable passion for the craft. In an era where data is often the core driver for design, BIT ODD is charting a different course- we're excited to back Lasse and a team of next-gen talent" says Pierre Planche, Partner at Griffin Gaming Partners.

Operating within a vibrant studio environment reminiscent of an atelier, BIT ODD is pioneering a new era in game development. Drawing upon their extensive experience and personal journeys, the team is creating more than just a game they are designing an immersive experience intended to inspire players in ways that traditional approaches have overlooked.

About Griffin Gaming Partners

Griffin Gaming Partners is one of the world's leading venture capital firms focused on the global gaming market with over $1.3B in assets under management. Griffin invests in seed through growth stages across software infrastructure, content, and platforms in gaming. For more information visit: www.griffingp.com.

About BIT ODD

BIT ODD is a Finnish gaming companydedicated to delivering an extraordinary mobile gaming experience by prioritizing gameplay above all else. The company was founded by a first-class team that includes CEO and co-founder Lasse Louhento, former Game Lead and Art Director at Supercell. BIT ODD stands by a commitment to creativity and quirkiness. Our vision is simple: games should be crafted from the ground up to enhance player enjoyment. For more information visit: https://bit-odd.com

