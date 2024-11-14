WealthRabbit Launches First Ever Fully Digital SIMPLE IRA Management Solution

ROCK HILL, SC and CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Prajana Ventures LLC, a FinTech company based in Rock Hill, SC, is excited to launch WealthRabbit - the first and only fully digital solution for managing SIMPLE IRA plans. This application will be a game-changer for small business owners, accounting professionals, and financial advisors tasked with managing Simple IRA plans.

There is currently a gap in the market that harshly impacts small businesses. While offering retirement benefits is a great option to help them remain competitive, attracting and retaining talented workers - it can be a difficult and costly option.

WealthRabbit seeks to close this gap by offering a solution for retirement benefits that is accessible, cost-effective, and easy to manage. Enabling small business owners to offer diverse, competitive SIMPLE IRA solutions without the administrative burdens, high costs, or paperwork.

WealthRabbit: SIMPLE IRA Management Redefined

WealthRabbit automates the enrollment process and cuts out the paperwork associated with SIMPLE IRA management . Here are just a few of the key benefits and features of WealthRabbit:

No setup fees and straightforward monthly pricing

Seamless and user-friendly onboarding

Contributions can be made securely online

Automated compliance monitoring and reporting

Bank-level security measures are in place to ensure that businesses and their employees' sensitive information is secure throughout the process.

Revenue-sharing option for accounting firms and wealth advisors. Offer clients a seamless solution for managing Simple IRAs-while simultaneously creating a new, ongoing revenue stream.

When asked about the launch of WealthRabbit , Chief Compliance Offer and Co-Founder Adam Ackerman, stated, "We're thrilled about this launch! We've developed a solution that addresses a major pain point for small business owners while offering financial advisors a revenue-sharing opportunity to support their clients. Our partnership with BlackRock brings quality low-cost options that empower employees and make financial success more accessible to the small business sector."

About WealthRabbit

WealthRabbit is dedicated to making retirement savings accessible and manageable for small businesses. WealthRabbit transforms how small businesses approach employee benefits and retirement planning through innovative technology and user-centered design.

About Prajana Ventures LLC

Prajana Ventures, LLC's mission is to leverage its deep domain expertise and technological prowess to create innovative fintech solutions that redefine the financial landscape. Committed to collaboration, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Prajana Ventures empowers businesses and individuals to achieve their financial goals with confidence and security.

Please direct all media inquiries to Stephanie Glanville, Marketing Manager, at support@wealthrabbit.com .

SOURCE: WealthRabbit

