Honest Digital Wins 'Best Large SEO Agency' at US Search Awards - The First in Automotive

Honest Digital Takes Home Four Awards at 2024 US Search Awards

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Honest Digital has become the first automotive-focused SEO agency to win the Best Large SEO Agency title at the 2024 US Search Awards. Competing against the top agencies in the world, Honest Digital's unique approach and dedication to the automotive sector earned them this top honor, along with three additional awards.

Best Large SEO Agency

"This is a huge achievement and a testament to the hard work, creativity, and dedication of the entire Honest Digital team," said Parker Evensen, CEO and Founder of Honest Digital. "Winning four awards, including Best Large SEO Agency, isn't just about celebrating where we are today; it's motivation to keep raising the bar. Our drive to keep innovating and setting new benchmarks is what earned us this recognition, and we'll keep pushing forward with fresh strategies and tools to bring even better results to our clients."

Award Highlights

Honest Digital stood out across multiple categories, demonstrating its strength in both SEO and PPC. Here's a look at the awards the agency took home and what the judges had to say:

Best Large SEO Agency: "The impressive year-over-year employee growth and low turnover rate speak volumes about their strong culture and commitment to excellence…, delivering impressive results for clients across the board. The work examples presented are nothing short of exceptional..."

Best Local Campaign (SEO) : "An exemplary approach with outstanding results … Despite budget restrictions, the team has achieved remarkable success, showcasing their resourcefulness and strategic prowess."

Best Use of Search - Automotive (Best Automotive SEO Campaign) : "The efficiency in resource utilization, combined with the significant results achieved, is truly impressive. Faced with the challenge of link-building constraints at both local and national levels, the team demonstrated exceptional strategic adaptability and creative execution…"

Best Low Budget Campaign (PPC): "Honest Digital sets a new standard in the industry with its unique approach to 'training' AI and Google machine learning. By innovatively leveraging these technologies, the team was able to significantly lower overall costs-something rarely seen in this sector. Achieving an average cost per conversion over five times less than industry averages is nothing short of extraordinary."

Why This Matters

When people think of "automotive SEO", they don't typically associate it with the most cutting-edge SEO tactics that drive out-of-this-world results. That's reserved for big tech, e-commerce, and SaaS. Well, that's about to change.

Honest Digital's achievement of being named Best Large SEO Agency demonstrates that automotive SEO can be at the forefront of marketing tactics and strategy. Auto dealers can get the very best search marketing tactics, and it doesn't need to break the bank. From increasing local visibility to dominating national rankings and achieving more leads on a small budget, Honest Digital is setting a new standard for what dealerships can achieve through search marketing.

If you're looking to partner with an award-winning team that understands the ins and outs of automotive marketing, Honest Digital is here to help.

And right now, Honest Digital is offering free SEO & PPC audits to prospective clients. Contact them to uncover the opportunities waiting for your dealership.

About Honest Digital

Founded in 2019 by Parker Evensen, Honest Digital began as a response to the lack of transparency and results that many agencies offered to automotive clients. Today, Honest Digital is a trusted name in the industry, known for delivering cutting-edge results with a transparent approach. The agency's recent accolades include ranking #17 on Financial Times' 2024 list of fastest-growing companies and #204 on Inc 5000's 2023 list of fastest-growing companies.

