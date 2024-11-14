Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
WKN: A2P09K | ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IS
Tradegate
14.11.24
16:09 Uhr
389,30 Euro
-3,70
-0,94 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
Global Time of Service: Trane Technologies' Employees Make a Difference in Their Communities

Over 1,000 employees worldwide contribute 3,200 volunteer hours to support local initiatives

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / More than a thousand Trane Technologies employees from around the world came together to make a positive impact in their communities through Global Time of Service.

Held from October 18 to November 1, this inaugural initiative saw remarkable engagement, with employees dedicating approximately 3,200 volunteer hours to dozens of causes and activities.

Among the highlights were the assembly of nearly 98,000 meal kits at sites in the United States, India, Malaysia and the Philippines, as well as the distribution of 900 literacy kits to students at 5 different locations in the U.S.

"Global Time of Service has truly exemplified the power of collective action within Trane Technologies," said Deidra Parrish Williams, Global Corporate Citizenship Leader at Trane Technologies. "By dedicating their time and energy, our employees have made a tangible difference in their communities. Together, we are building a brighter future and challenging what's possible for a sustainable world."

This initiative also advanced Sustainable Futures, Trane Technologies' corporate citizenship strategy aimed at leveraging the company's resources to support young, under-represented learners.

Additionally, it contributed to Opportunity for All, a key pillar of the company's 2030 Sustainability Commitments, which focuses on uplifting its culture and communities through an inclusive approach centered on education and career development.

As part of these 2030 Sustainability Commitments, Trane Technologies is investing $100 million and 500,000 employee volunteer hours over the next decade to support a generation of learners with the potential to transform our way of life and our world.

Trane Technologies employees in Columbia, South Carolina take part in Global Time of Service.

