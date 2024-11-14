Northwestern Mutual: Giving Back: How Volunteering Can Enrich Your Retirement Years

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / As you step away from your career to start the next chapter as a retiree, you may find yourself ready for a completely new purpose. Instead of focusing on earning more to provide for your loved ones, you might find great joy in finally having the time and resources to give back. If you're in a stable place financially, you might decide to donate money to organizations committed to the causes you care about or engage in ESG investing, which is an approach to selecting investments that prioritize companies' commitments to values like sustainability and social responsibility.

However, after retirement, your most abundant and impactful resource may be your time. Volunteering not only makes a meaningful difference in your community but also gives you the opportunity to enrich your life after retirement in the following ways.

Build relationships

Without a group of co-workers to connect with, retirees may feel isolated at times. According to the American Medical Association, about 37% of older adults (ages 50 to 80) report feeling lonely. 1 Building and maintaining social connections in retirement requires intentional effort, and volunteering is a great way to meet new people and forge bonds over shared interests or values.

Volunteer work also offers a unique opportunity to connect with people from different backgrounds and age groups. By spending a few hours each week tutoring at a local middle school or mentoring a teenager interested in your field of work, you could bridge generational gaps and gain exposure to new ideas. Regularly volunteering at the same organizations may help you build lasting relationships and combat social isolation.

Nurture your skills

You may need outlets to keep your professional skills sharp after retirement. Certain volunteer opportunities empower you to flex your expertise. For example, if you worked in carpentry, plumbing, or general contracting, your skills would likely be highly sought after at Habitat for Humanity.

Some volunteer roles may also help you build a new skill or uncover a hidden talent. Maybe you contribute to a holiday bake sale and find a love for making cookies, or you volunteer at the local animal shelter and find that you're a natural at bottle-feeding newborn rescue kittens. Retirement doesn't have to mean you stop sharpening your skills or learning new things about yourself.

Find new purpose

You may have long stretches of weekdays to fill after retirement, especially if you're used to working within a demanding industry or devoting your time to children who have grown. If you strategically planned your finances and long-term investments while you were working, you may be able to fully devote your time to a volunteer opportunity that aligns with your values. And doing so can provide a sense of purpose and fulfillment while helping others.

To find the best fit, think about the issues that matter most to you. Maybe you want to fight climate change, help kids access education, clean up the local river, care for rescue animals, keep your neighbors fed, or do a little bit of everything. Online platforms like Idealist and Volunteer Match, organizations like AARP and United Way, or specialized volunteer agencies can help you find volunteer roles that align with your passions, skills, and availability. The best opportunities can help you unlock a new sense of purpose and connection to your community.

