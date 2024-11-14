Momentum Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Strengthening Security Standards for Global Customers

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Momentum, a global leader in managed network and communications services, proudly announces the successful completion of a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination, underscoring its commitment to upholding rigorous data protection standards. This compliance milestone demonstrates Momentum's dedication to security, availability, and confidentiality across its Connect suite of solutions, which includes SD-WAN, managed firewall, on and off-net circuits, and managed LAN services.





Momentum logo

momentum logo





This SOC 2 Type II certification, a standard set by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), highlights Momentum's efforts to implement and manage controls that safeguard its infrastructure and ensure client information is protected. The evaluation was conducted by BARR Advisory, P.A., a renowned global cybersecurity consulting firm that aids organizations in establishing trust through robust cybersecurity practices.

"We are pleased that our SOC 2 report has confirmed our effective controls to mitigate risks associated with our managed network solutions," said Scott Helms, CISO and SVP of Advanced Services at Momentum. "This accomplishment underscores our unwavering commitment to data security for our customers and partners."

Momentum CEO Todd Zittrouer added, "At Momentum, our commitment to security and trustworthiness is central to everything we do. This SOC 2 compliance achievement is a testament to our team's dedication to maintaining the highest standards, providing our customers with the assurance that their data is safe with us."

Momentum invites current and prospective customers to learn more about its SOC 2 compliance by requesting a copy of the SOC 2 report at security_request@gomomentum.com.

About Momentum

Momentum is a leading global managed cloud services provider, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions including global connectivity, MS Teams, and managed network solutions including SD-WAN. With a customer-centric approach and history of delivering exceptional results, Momentum empowers businesses to thrive in today's modern workplace.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Hildreth

VP, Marketing

bhildreth@gomomentum.com

