Cloud Storage Security Launches Antimalware for Azure Blob

Solution offers multi-cloud malware protection and mitigation for files stored across Microsoft Azure Blob Storage and AWS

Cloud Storage Security (CSS), a leader in advanced threat detection and data loss prevention for cloud-native applications, today announced availability of its multi-cloud antimalware solution supporting data stored on the Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) platforms. CSS's multi-cloud solution provides a unified console to manage malware and virus scanning across both platforms in most regions, and is available for purchase through CSS.

"With the majority of businesses now relying on multi-cloud storage, CSS has redefined threat detection by offering a unified view into antimalware activities across the two largest cloud platforms," said Steven Hess, chief executive officer for CSS. "Our multi-cloud solution ensures seamless, robust protection without the usual complexity, directly reducing risks and eliminating coverage gaps so that our customers can focus confidently on their core operations."

CSS's malware protection provides layered security functions that include multiple threat detection engines from global industry leaders and in-tenant scanning for ingress, egress, and stored data, providing comprehensive and consistent prevention of ransomware and other attacks. Customers may select one or more engines and profiles to maximize confidence in malware detection. In all cases, the CSS product operates within the customer's secure storage environment and never requires data to be removed or copied from the customer's account to perform scanning operations.

Features include:

Unified console

Multiple industry-trusted scan engines

In-tenant scanning - Data stays within same region, VPC, and customer account

Supports up to full storage capacity of Blob Storage (4TB) with no limits on throughput or number of files

Scheduled, on demand, and event-based scanning

Integrated quarantine options for malware

Support for Azure Blob, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS), Amazon FSx

"Expanding to Azure lets our customers manage cloud security simply and securely, without the added risks and complexities of juggling multiple solutions on each platform," continued Hess. "In field trials, CSS's multi-cloud antivirus solution delivered high-performance security across Azure and AWS, proving itself as the ideal solution to protect sensitive business data in today's increasingly multi-cloud world."

About Cloud Storage Security

Cloud Storage Security (CSS) protects data in the cloud and on premises so that businesses can move forward freely and fearlessly. Its robust malware detection and data loss prevention solutions are born from a singular focus on, and dedication to, securing the world's data, everywhere. Serving a diverse clientele spanning commercial, regulated, and public sector organizations worldwide, the company solves security and compliance challenges by identifying and eliminating threats, while reducing risk and human error. CSS's modern, cloud-native solutions are streamlined and flexibly designed to seamlessly integrate into a wide range of use cases and workflows, while complementing and bolstering existing infrastructure and security frameworks. CSS holds certifications including SOC2, AWS Public Sector Partner with an AWS Qualified Software offering, AWS Security competency, and AWS Authority to Operate.

