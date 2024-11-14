Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 17:24 Uhr
50 Leser
Minesto AB: Minesto presents at global climate change meeting COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, is part of the official Swedish business delegation to United Nation climate change conference COP29, taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan. On "Energy Day" on 15 November, Minesto will host a session on the role and importance of innovation in tackling climate change. Mr Daniel Westlén, State Secretary to Swedish Minister for Climate and the Environment, will take part in the session.

On 15 November, Friday, at 11.00-11.40 UTC+4 (Baku local time) Minesto will host a programme session titled "Towards the era of electricity - do we have enough tools in the toolbox? A discussion on the role and importance of innovation to tackle climate change," in the Swedish pavilion at COP29.

Mr. Daniel Westlén, State Secretary to the Swedish Minister for Climate and the Environment Romina Pourmokhtari, will take part in the session.

Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto, and Isabella Gustafsson Ismodes, Research Programme Manager Industry at Swedish Energy Agency, will discuss how Swedish innovations such as the Minesto's tidal Dragons can play an important part in the global energy transition:

Towards the era of electricity - do we have enough tools in the toolbox? A discussion on the role and importance of innovation to tackle climate change | Sweden at COP29

The Minesto session will be livestreamed at below link.

15 November, Friday at 11.00-11.40 UTC+4 (Baku local time).

Sweden at COP29

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

