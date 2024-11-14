PowerChina has launched a 52 GW procurement plan for 2025, which includes solar modules, inverters, and 16 GW of energy storage systems. Chinese energy and infrastructure developer PowerChina has announced its 2025 procurement plan, aiming to acquire 51 GW each of solar modules and inverters, along with 16 GWh of energy storage systems (ESS) for its renewable energy projects. The solar procurement is divided into three lots, covering self-financed and contracted projects with n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and heterojunction (HJT) modules. The inverter procurement is split into ...

