Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Digital Silk, a full-service digital agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, partnered with Devensoft, a leader in M&A software solutions, to create a new website that aims to enhance lead generation and streamline the user experience for M&A professionals.





The updated site highlights Devensoft's software capabilities, covering the entire M&A process - from targeting to integration - while catering to industry professionals at every stage. The redesign aligns with Devensoft's commitment to innovation, addressing previous challenges in user engagement and site navigation.

Since the launch of the new site, Devensoft has observed substantial growth compared to the previous period before launch (Oct 1 - Oct 31, 2024, vs. Oct 1 - Oct 31, 2022). A clean, intuitive new design and improved navigation conversion optimization has led to increased site performance such as extended sessions and user interaction.

Key results:

Active Users: Increased by 45.9%, reaching 6.2K.

Increased by 45.9%, reaching 6.2K. Engaged Sessions: 4,024 engaged sessions, a 46.65% increase.

4,024 engaged sessions, a 46.65% increase. Engagement Rate: Increased by 1.88%, reaching 48.87%, reflecting higher user satisfaction and site interaction.

"This project shows clearly the impact of modern design combined with functionality. Devensoft's website now offers a seamless user experience while showcasing the power of their M&A software. We're thrilled with the increased engagement metrics and user satisfaction", says Ana Margarida Meira, Partner and Vice President of Client Relations at Digital Silk.

