INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) presented today its latest technology innovations and product developments at its Technology Day in Balzers/Liechtenstein. In practically all target markets, INFICON is the global technology leader and the innovation partner of choice of its customers. The customer and technology awards received in the near past are a testament of INFICON's top market position as an innovator. INFICON closely works together with the world's top semiconductor tool and chip makers, plays a vital role in the rapidly growing "new energy" market including batteries, sustainable chip fabs, and new green gases such as bio-methane and hydrogen which are key to pave the way towards a greener future, and is a decisive innovation partner in many of the world's most ambitious research projects. At its Technology Day 2024, INFICON experts from the company's competence centers around the world gave insights into the future trends in the key target markets and demonstrated several product innovations and technology features that specifically address current and emerging needs of INFICON's wide high-tech customer base. INFICON is proud to provide answers and solutions contributing to the move towards a smart tomorrow and a greener economy.
Oliver Wyrsch, CEO of INFICON, said: "INFICON is the global leader in smart sensors and smart manufacturing software for the semiconductor and other high-tech markets. We are at the forefront in smart sensor technology, smart manufacturing process control, and we set standards and benchmarks with our products and solutions. Our fields of expertise are complex, and we strive to find new groundbreaking solutions in close cooperation with our customers and world-leading research institutions. This is why we devote a whole day today to familiarize the international audience with key technological trends, challenges, and future solutions. Finding solutions for tomorrow's needs is the nucleus of INFICON's technological leadership. Our technological competence, our products and services help our customers address the most pressing needs of tomorrow in their respective industries. Our products are vital to control complex industrial processes, maximize productivity and output, minimize the usage of raw materials and energy, and - at the same time - they enhance safety of core processes and help move our target industries towards sustainable future and a circular economy."
In six technology sessions, INFICON experts explained how the company is helping to shape a smart tomorrow in INFICON's areas of expertise. Video presentations summarizing the key takeaways of these sessions and highlighting the technological principles and novel solutions of the latest INFICON products are available online at the following link www.inficon.com/techday.
«Enabling Innovation for Our Tomorrow with New Vacuum Measurement Standards»
«Battery leak detection in high-speed production - An agile approach to a high-paced market»
«Smart Leak Detection improves equipment efficiency in fully automated Semi production lines»
«How INFICON is "Building Tomorrow's Smart Factories Today»
«From the Earth to the Moon: Smart and autonomous gas sensing applications outside the fab on robots, drones and space exploration vehicles»
«Examples of what INFICON means by Smart Solutions for the Semi Market»
About INFICON
This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
