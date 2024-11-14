Service Direct Introduces Robust Affiliate Insights Platform to Optimize Pay-per-Call Campaigns

Our Industry-Leading Affiliate Insights Platform Offers Enhanced Data Transparency and Actionable Analytics to Drive Higher Payouts

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Service Direct is excited to introduce its Affiliate Insights Platform, an industry-leading solution designed to empower pay-per-call affiliates with in-depth insights into their campaigns. This innovative platform provides affiliates with the ability to analyze payouts and fine-tune their strategies, enabling them to maximize their earnings and achieve greater success.





The Affiliate Insights Platform provides a comprehensive view of call performance, featuring advanced payout analytics and data transparency that affiliates won't find anywhere else. The platform empowers affiliates with intuitive filters to target specific lead subsets and optimize their campaigns effectively.

"The launch of our Affiliate Insights Platform is a significant milestone for the Service Direct Affiliate Program," said Matt Buchanan, Chief Growth Officer. "This platform provides affiliates with the tools they need to track, analyze, and optimize their pay-per-call campaigns, fostering transparency and driving higher payouts. We're committed to enhancing the transparency in the pay-per-call space, and we're dedicated to helping our affiliates turn data into actionable insights that drive higher payouts."

KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:

Call Intelligence Statistics : View payout amounts, average payouts by lead type, and overall rates.

Detailed Lead Log : Access every call sent, including tracking data, service categories, contact details, and payout information.

Powerful Filters and Search : Search or filter statistics and lead logs by date, service category, lead type, and payout outcome.

Actionable Optimizations: Make data-driven decisions to enhance lead performance and maximize payouts.

For more information about the Affiliate Insights Platform and how to enhance your pay-per-call campaigns, visit https://servicedirect.com/affiliate-insights-platform/.

About the Service Direct Affiliate Program

Service Direct works directly with thousands of call buyers across the United States, allowing Affiliates to maximize the value of their call traffic through our best-in-class Pay Per Call Affiliate Program: https://servicedirect.com/pay-per-lead-affiliate-program/.

About Service Direct

Service Direct is a premier pay-per-call platform dedicated to connecting local service businesses with high-quality, consumer-initiated calls. With innovative tools and a commitment to transparency and quality, Service Direct empowers both businesses and affiliates to achieve their growth goals.

Contact Information

Matt Buchanan

Co-Founder, Chief Growth Officer

matt@servicedirect.com

