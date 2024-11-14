Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 17:50 Uhr
Living Eden Media, LLC: Anna Kavanaugh Leads Environmental and Wildlife Conservation Effort in Special Screening With Roundtable Discussion of Documentary Film, 'Broken Wild'



In philanthropic support of worldwide rescue and recovery measures, Anna Kavanaugh will present the documentary film Broken Wild in environmental and conservation symposium on critical challenges to wildlife, ecosystems, restorative initiatives, and rapidly evolving threats to endangered species.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Wildlife Coalition: Charitable Action and Awareness Event. Inspiration and Action. Anna Kavanaugh, in partnership with Living Eden Media, and The Anna Kavanaugh Charitable Foundation, will lead an immersive symposium over three days, November 15th, 16th, and 17th, 2024. The event will feature a special screening of the powerful documentary, Broken Wild, followed by a roundtable panel discussion with Kavanaugh and the creative team behind the film. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the filmmakers and experts participating in the panel who will share insights on the pressing challenges in wildlife conservation, preserving biodiversity, recovering compromised ecosystems, and protecting endangered species in the midst of inadequate climate mitigation.

Anna Kavanaugh Executive Producer of,

Anna Kavanaugh Executive Producer of, "Broken Wild"
Writer, Fillmaker, and Journalist, Anna Kavanaugh heads conservation panel in special screening and roundtable charitable event of documentary film, "Broken Wild."

Anna Kavanaugh is a writer, film and broadcast producer, and journalist. She is a lifelong advocate for environmental and wildlife protections, as well as human rights and social justice. Broken Wild is a captivating journey written and executive-produced by Kavanaugh, who also performs the narration. The film explores the devastating and cruel impact of human activity on wildlife and natural habitat. It demostrates the urgent need for bold conservation measures and prioritized global commitment to collectively addressing climate. Through stunning visuals and compelling narratives, it delves into ethical issues, speciesism, and the fundamental rights of both animals and nature. The film is not only about the problems; it is also about the solutions. Kavanaugh and her team offer a message of hope and empower viewers in resources and practical steps to contribute to meaningful and measurable change that will bring rescue and relief to suffering species.

The symposium strives to raise awareness, educate on issues, inspire direct action, and provide substantive support for global wildlife and habitat conservation efforts. Importantly, 100% of all ticket sales will go toward coalition programs and initiatives in need of support to continue dedicated work in protecting endangered species and preserving what remains of their natural habitats. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a community dedicated to making a difference and to help ensure the survival of our planet's most vulnerable species and ecosystems.

To purchase tickets: Wildlife Coalition: Charitable Action and Awareness Event

Additional links provided for further details:

The Anna Kavanaugh Official Website
Living Eden Media
The Anna Kavanaugh Charitable Foundation

Contact Information

Jamie Clark
Media Relations
businessinquiries@livingedenmedia.com
+15037050486

SOURCE: Living Eden Media, LLC



