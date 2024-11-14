Bacardi Limited: Bacardi Invests in Future of Premium Scotch Whisky With Multi-Million Pound Distillery and Warehousing Improvement Projects

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / As the trend for premium Single Malt and Blended Scotch whisky continues to gain momentum, family-owned Bacardi is investing in the future of the category with the completion of several improvement projects at its production sites across Scotland.

Most recently, the company added three new state-of-the-art aging warehouses at its 200-acre blending and maturation centre, Poniel in southeast Glasgow. The warehouses utilize a more efficient design which increases capacity by over 15%, and in turn, additional jobs have also been created at the site.

Meanwhile, at Aultmore Distillery in Speyside, a multi-million-pound project was completed last month to improve efficiency and safety and install new technology to help reduce energy and water consumption on site. Most significantly, the distillery now uses Thermal Vapor Recompression (TVR) technology which captures, compresses and reuses vapor in the distillation process to improve energy and water efficiency.

A new boiler has also been installed to have the capacity to switch to hydrogen fuel in the future - a move that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions for the distillery.

The improvement project which has taken almost two years of careful planning and design, includes a new Tun room, still house, boiler house and closed loop cooling tower.

Founded by local businessman and philanthropist, Alexander Edward, Aultmore Distillery has been producing top quality whisky since 1897. The well-loved single malt whisky is an award-winning brand that is now sold around the world. AULTMORE® Oloroso Sherry Cask 25-Year-Old, Travel Retail Exclusive was awarded Whisky of the Year at the International Whisky Competition 2024.

Work has also been underway at Macduff Distillery, the home of THE DEVERON® Single Malt. Last year, Bacardi completed significant site improvements to overhaul the mashing equipment, create a new air-conditioned control room, and drive energy and water savings by implementing high gravity mashing.

Our investment in Aultmore and Macduff distilleries and our Poniel blending and maturation centre is an important step in the bold plans we have for our premium and ultra-premium whiskies. We are so proud of the exceptional quality of our award-winning Scotch whiskies and are investing in its growth for the long-term." Keith Hogg, VP Supply Chain, Europe, Bacardi

The Bacardi portfolio of single malt whiskies includes AULTMORE®, ABERFELDY®, ROYAL BRACKLA®, THE DEVERON® and CRAIGELLACHIE®. The DEWAR'S ® brand is also part of the Bacardi portfolio and is the world's most awarded blended scotch. A family-owned spirits company with more than 162 years of history, Bacardi has operated five distilleries across Scotland - Aultmore, Aberfeldy, Royal Brackla, Craigellachie, and Macduff - for more than 25 years, nurturing and respecting the heritage of each, to produce top quality drinks which are rooted in the traditions of the local areas.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, D'USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

