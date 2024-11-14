US Housing Consultants Promotes Internal Talent to Address Clients' Increasing Needs

Amanda Lee Gross Ascends to Vice President of Compliance Services

CONCORD, NH / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / US Housing Consultants is proud to announce that as of November 1, 2024, Amanda Lee Gross has been promoted to Vice President of Compliance Services.

Amanda Lee Gross

Amanda Lee Gross, US Housing Consultants' new VP of Compliance Services.

"Amanda brings decades of experience in affordable housing and is nationally recognized as the leading trainer of compliance policy," says US Housing Consultants' CEO Jim Campanella. "Amanda's deep knowledge, leadership skills, energy, and dedication to making affordable housing better, together, makes her the perfect fit for our largest department."

In her new role, Gross will take charge of the company's efforts to offer services to help clients resolve issues caused by a tightening labor market in the Affordable Housing Industry.

The affordable housing industry is changing rapidly with the onset of HOTMA and owners face challenges in maintaining an educated and effective workforce. Amanda will lead efforts to help property owners tackle these challenges with services that train, mentor, and realign compliance in affordable housing.

Gross will develop products that will ease the pressure of file reviews, assist in voucher processing, EIV, and training, and guide the implementation of our virtual leasing software, Entryway, which is a boon for short-staffed properties.

"I am honored to step into this new role and continue working alongside such an exceptional team," she says. "At US Housing Consultants, we believe compliance isn't just about regulations-it's about preserving the integrity of affordable housing and ensuring it serves the families and communities who need it most."

Gross joined U.S. Housing Consultants in 2019 to reinvent US Housing Consultant's training seminars. She brought a wealth of knowledge and a reputation as one of the premier trainers in the industry. She has blazed her path from site management to compliance director and then to an industry-leading trainer and consultant.

And she looks forward to forging a new future.

"I'm excited to lead our team as we navigate the evolving challenges of our industry and remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive positive change," she says.

Her new duties also include ensuring the satisfaction of existing clients, ensuring the compliance team meets client expectations, and leading the compliance team while expanding US Housing Consultants' menu of compliance products.

"The experience Amanda brings to this role will allow her to lead our Compliance services into the future," says US Housing Consultants Founder and Senior Partner Scott Precourt. "She will create an effective and comprehensive mentoring approach to Compliance for both staff and clients. This will help us deliver top-tier consulting services and that will help property owners stay in compliance and find ways to streamline their operations."

Contact Information

Joseph Miksch

Public Relations and Marketing Manager

jmiksch@us-hc.com

603-223-0003 Ext: 113

SOURCE: US Housing Consultants

View the original press release on newswire.com.