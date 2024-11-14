Anzeige
WKN: A0MNG8 | ISIN: US12619F1049 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.11.24
15:30 Uhr
1,440 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 18:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CPS Technologies Corp.: CPS Technologies to Present at Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event on November 21

Finanznachrichten News

NORTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) ("CPS" or the "Company") today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Investor Summit Microcap Virtual Conference on November 21, 2024. The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day, in addition to a general presentation. Additional details are below.

Event: Investor Summit Microcap Conference

Presentation Time: 4:00pm - 4:30pm ET

Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51668

  • 40 microcap companies with a catalyst for growth

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to qualified investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company's products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.

CPS Technologies Corporation
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
www.cpstechnologysolutions.com

Investor Relations:
Chris Witty
646-438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: CPS Technologies Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
