CPS Technologies Corp.: CPS Technologies to Present at Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event on November 21

CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) ("CPS" or the "Company") today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Investor Summit Microcap Virtual Conference on November 21, 2024. The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day, in addition to a general presentation. Additional details are below.

Event: Investor Summit Microcap Conference

Presentation Time: 4:00pm - 4:30pm ET

Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51668

40 microcap companies with a catalyst for growth

Live Q & A

Complimentary to qualified investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company's products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.

CPS Technologies Corporation

111 South Worcester Street

Norton, MA 02766

www.cpstechnologysolutions.com

Investor Relations:

Chris Witty

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:

Fred Rockwell

fred@investorsummitgroup.com

Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: CPS Technologies Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com