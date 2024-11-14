Anzeige
14.11.2024 18:02 Uhr
Commerce.AI Unveils auto-AGENTS - Pioneering the Agentic AI Revolution in Real-Time Enterprise Automation

Finanznachrichten News

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Commerce.AI is excited to announce the launch of auto-AGENTS, a groundbreaking AI system that autonomously manages business interactions in real time. Expanding on the success of auto-MATE, which introduced generative AI for contact centers, auto-AGENTS sets a new standard by enabling AI agents to act independently, executing tasks across voice, chat, and text with unparalleled efficiency and precision.

"auto-AGENTS is ushering in an Agentic AI revolution for enterprise operations," said Commerce.AI CEO Andy Pandharikar. "This system doesn't just assist - it autonomously handles tasks, empowering businesses to elevate efficiency and customer satisfaction while allowing human agents to focus on high-value work."

Real-Time AI for Enhanced Collaboration and Efficiency

auto-AGENTS offers businesses a new level of real-time, autonomous AI, intelligently managing tasks across various stages of interaction. Designed to respond dynamically to customer and internal requests, auto-AGENTS streamline workflows by reducing human involvement in routine tasks, enhancing overall productivity. Each AI agent is optimized for specific roles, ensuring smooth, contextual support in every conversation:

  • auto-FULFILLMENT: Retrieves data and completes tasks autonomously, seamlessly managing requests such as claim status checks, product details, and HR information, allowing human agents to step in only when necessary.

  • auto-SENTIMENT-AND-TOPICS: Tracks participant sentiment and discussion topics in real time, enabling emotionally intelligent interactions that enhance customer experience and satisfaction.

  • auto-KNOWLEDGE-LOOKUP: Instantly pulls relevant information from internal or external sources to provide human agents with timely, actionable insights for compliance updates, product data, and more.

  • auto-POST-CALL: Automates post-interaction tasks such as logging, report generation, and follow-ups, providing smooth, efficient workflows and reducing manual workload on human agents.

The Value Proposition: Efficiency, Personalization and Compliance

auto-AGENTS offer a transformative value proposition for enterprises:

  • Efficiency and Cost Savings: By autonomously handling routine tasks, auto-AGENTS free up human agents to focus on strategic, high-value interactions, reducing response times, lowering operational costs, and increasing overall productivity.

  • Enhanced Customer and Employee Experience: AI-driven, real-time support ensures that every interaction is fast, accurate, and personalized, leading to higher customer satisfaction and more effective employee engagement.

  • Compliance and Data Transparency: With explainable and benchmarked AI models, auto-AGENTS provide transparent, compliant insights, making them ideal for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, and retail.

Seamless Integration Across Enterprise Platforms

Built to integrate with a wide array of enterprise systems, auto-AGENTS is data-agnostic and connects effortlessly with Contact Center providers, Communication Platforms, CRMs, Data Lakes, and other essential platforms. This interoperability allows businesses to deploy auto-AGENTS without disrupting existing workflows, bringing advanced automation into the enterprise ecosystem with minimal transition costs.

About Commerce.AI

Commerce.AI is at the forefront of delivering AI-driven automation solutions for global enterprises. By turning unstructured data into actionable insights, Commerce.AI enables organizations to optimize operations, improve customer and employee experiences, and make data-driven decisions confidently. With the introduction of auto-AGENTS, Commerce.AI continues to lead the way in Agentic AI innovation.

Contact:
Commerce.AI Media Relations | press@commerce.ai
For more on auto-AGENTS, visit https://www.commerce.ai/caiproducts/auto-agents.

Contact Information

Lysa Mattson
Marketing Manager
lysa@commerce.ai
?(650) 450-8103?

SOURCE: Commerce.AI

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
