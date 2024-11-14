Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 18:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MMGNET Group: MMGNET Releases Fashion and Technology Outlook Report

Finanznachrichten News

The MMGNET 2025 Fashion Technology report presented by MMGNET, in partnership with The Interline,? delves into strategy and technology adoption within the fashion industry.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / MMGNET, the fashion industry's B2B ecosystem and go-to resource, today announces the release of its Fashion and Technology Outlook report highlighting key industry data and insights capturing where the fashion industry's adoption of technology is headed in 2025 and how industry professionals are utilizing technology to solve today's pressing challenges and create forward-looking strategies.

In partnership with The Interline, a global technology publication for fashion professionals, the 2025 Fashion and Technology Report provides exclusive, actionable insights with analysis from a team of fashion experts to discover how effectively technology drives digital transformation in the industry. The report's analysis captures perspectives from across every industry dimension: geography, business type, product category, revenue band and job function, with data captured between July and September 2024.

Kelly Helfman, President, MMGNET Group, Informa Markets states: "MMGNET aims to excel the fashion landscape forward through inspired reports and year-round opportunities to learn. Each data point in the Fashion and Technology report supports how we expect fashion professionals to dive deeper into researching cutting-edge technology over the next year. This report provides informed, results-driven opportunities around digital transformation and aims to be a guide for those looking to invest more in technological-based strategies by providing opportunities and solutions that address the many issues facing the industry."

MMGNET 2025 FASHION AND TECHNOLOGY REPORT HIGHLIGHTS:

94% of fashion professionals believe technology will be essential or quite important to the future progress of the industry.

90% of fashion businesses intend to maintain or grow their investment in technology in 2025, giving technology companies the runway to enhance core capabilities, introduce new features and reposition their solutions to meet their customers' strategic expectations.

87% of fashion organizations have 3D or digital product creation projects that are already live, or that are scheduled to be deployed or expanded in 2025.

The top opportunity noted in fashion professionals' sights for 2025 is exploring new horizons through artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). However, core business challenges and market pressures are also top of mind for 2025, with the most acute challenge fashion organizations will face in the next twelve months is the need to secure profitability and protect margins.

"We believe that the topic of fashion technology and its benefits and ability to help solve fashion's biggest challenges shouldn't be relegated to niche, siloed conversations - technology and strategy should be more intertwined than ever," says Teodora Nicolae, Vice President of Marketing, MMGNET Group. " As with all MMGNET insights, the goal is to bridge the gap between data and tangible strategies that help meet current market demands as well as align with the future of the industry and customer needs. This insights in this report can give us better understand the biggest challenges that companies and industry professionals are facing in 2025 and how they are adopting or are planning to adopt technology across the value chain to help solve for them."

For additional data and insights please visit the full report, available for free download at www.mmgnetgroup.com

In addition to the report, MMGNET hosts live events full of education and presentations year-round across markets, including MAGIC Miami Jan. 6-7 and MMGNET Groups tentpole event MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Feb. 10-12, 2025 in Las Vegas.

For more information on MMGNET and MMGNET Group events please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com.

About MMGNET
MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC - MMGNET delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com.

Media Contact
MMGNET Group, Informa Markets PR
FashionPR@Informa.com

SOURCE: MMGNET Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.