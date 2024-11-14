MMGNET Group: MMGNET Releases Fashion and Technology Outlook Report

The MMGNET 2025 Fashion Technology report presented by MMGNET, in partnership with The Interline,? delves into strategy and technology adoption within the fashion industry.

MMGNET, the fashion industry's B2B ecosystem and go-to resource, today announces the release of its Fashion and Technology Outlook report highlighting key industry data and insights capturing where the fashion industry's adoption of technology is headed in 2025 and how industry professionals are utilizing technology to solve today's pressing challenges and create forward-looking strategies.

In partnership with The Interline, a global technology publication for fashion professionals, the 2025 Fashion and Technology Report provides exclusive, actionable insights with analysis from a team of fashion experts to discover how effectively technology drives digital transformation in the industry. The report's analysis captures perspectives from across every industry dimension: geography, business type, product category, revenue band and job function, with data captured between July and September 2024.

Kelly Helfman, President, MMGNET Group, Informa Markets states: "MMGNET aims to excel the fashion landscape forward through inspired reports and year-round opportunities to learn. Each data point in the Fashion and Technology report supports how we expect fashion professionals to dive deeper into researching cutting-edge technology over the next year. This report provides informed, results-driven opportunities around digital transformation and aims to be a guide for those looking to invest more in technological-based strategies by providing opportunities and solutions that address the many issues facing the industry."

MMGNET 2025 FASHION AND TECHNOLOGY REPORT HIGHLIGHTS:

94% of fashion professionals believe technology will be essential or quite important to the future progress of the industry.

90% of fashion businesses intend to maintain or grow their investment in technology in 2025, giving technology companies the runway to enhance core capabilities, introduce new features and reposition their solutions to meet their customers' strategic expectations.

87% of fashion organizations have 3D or digital product creation projects that are already live, or that are scheduled to be deployed or expanded in 2025.

The top opportunity noted in fashion professionals' sights for 2025 is exploring new horizons through artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). However, core business challenges and market pressures are also top of mind for 2025, with the most acute challenge fashion organizations will face in the next twelve months is the need to secure profitability and protect margins.

"We believe that the topic of fashion technology and its benefits and ability to help solve fashion's biggest challenges shouldn't be relegated to niche, siloed conversations - technology and strategy should be more intertwined than ever," says Teodora Nicolae, Vice President of Marketing, MMGNET Group. " As with all MMGNET insights, the goal is to bridge the gap between data and tangible strategies that help meet current market demands as well as align with the future of the industry and customer needs. This insights in this report can give us better understand the biggest challenges that companies and industry professionals are facing in 2025 and how they are adopting or are planning to adopt technology across the value chain to help solve for them."

For additional data and insights please visit the full report, available for free download at www.mmgnetgroup.com

In addition to the report, MMGNET hosts live events full of education and presentations year-round across markets, including MAGIC Miami Jan. 6-7 and MMGNET Groups tentpole event MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC Feb. 10-12, 2025 in Las Vegas.

For more information on MMGNET and MMGNET Group events please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com.

About MMGNET

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC - MMGNET delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com.

Media Contact

MMGNET Group, Informa Markets PR

FashionPR@Informa.com

SOURCE: MMGNET Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com