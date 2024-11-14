Leading mission-critical AI company reports strong momentum and rapidly growing customer base

deepset, creators of the deepset Cloud platform and Haystack open source framework, today announced it has been named a 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendor in AI Engineering. The company also announced strong momentum and a rapidly growing customer base, including Airbus, The Economist, Oxford University Press, and YPulse, over the past year further solidifying its position as a leader in AI innovation.

"We're thrilled to be recognized in the Gartner Cool Vendors in AI Engineering report, and we view this as a meaningful milestone in our mission to enable organizations to deploy scalable AI solutions for their most critical situations," said Milos Rusic, CEO and co-founder of deepset. "At deepset we're powering many of the world's most high-value and trusted use cases, leading the charge in enabling custom AI development, tailored to each industry and company. As we experience rapid growth, we remain committed to advancing enterprise AI and empowering our clients to tackle their most complex challenges."

2024 Gartner® Cool Vendors in AI Engineering Report

According to the 2024 Gartner Cool Vendors in AI Engineering report: "AI engineering tools enable enterprises to operationalize AI faster, balancing both governance and time to market. We highlight innovative vendors that enable IT leaders to robustly operationalize their AI projects." The report contains a series of recommendations, including:

Simplify prompt engineering and RAG by deploying orchestration tools that can automate prompt engineering and orchestrate complex workflows across a broad set of AI models and use cases.

Adopt differentiating and innovative AI engineering tools in tandem with building up AI skills in your teams.

Advancing AI technology to meet evolving industry needs

deepset empowers organizations to build production-ready business applications with customized generative AI solutions. deepset's commercial and open-source products, deepset Cloud and Haystack, are trusted by top companies like Airbus, ZEIT, Siemens and NVIDIA to accelerate the development of custom LLM-powered applications for critical use cases. With a global team, customer base, and community, deepset is committed to advancing AI technology, making it faster, more reliable, and fully tailored to meet the evolving needs of every industry.

"As a market research authority on youth culture for global brands, deepset is foundational to YPulse's AI strategy," said Dan Coates, President, YPulse, Inc. "Their platform empowers us to build trusted, LLM-powered applications that grow our customer relationships. deepset's power and flexibility have significantly enhanced our quality, agility, and speed-to-market. We believe the Gartner recognition of deepset as a 2024 Cool Vendor in AI Engineering aligns with our experience and validates our choice. For organizations aiming to leverage AI effectively, I highly recommend deepset."

Since its Series B funding in August 2023, deepset has solidified its position as a leader in AI innovation. The company has expanded its go-to-market strategy with key hires in marketing, sales, and customer success, opened new offices in Berlin and New York, and established partnerships with NVIDIA, AWS, Intel, MongoDB and AppliedAI.

Most recently, the company launched deepset Studio, deployment options for cloud, VPC, and on-premise, AI Jobs for repeated intelligent document processing, and agentic AI frameworks. deepset was recognized in the Sifted B2B SaaS Rising 100 for its growth, and prioritized educational opportunities within the market, such as the recent launch of their DeepLearning.AI course, designed to educate developers on building production-grade AI applications.

"As early investors in deepset, we've been fortunate to witness firsthand how the company is revolutionizing how AI is scaled in high-stakes environments," said Vidu Shanmugarajah, Partner at GV (Google Ventures). "Their innovative approach accelerates adoption and maximizes ROI in the most critical situations. By combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of real-world challenges, deepset is setting new benchmarks for AI implementation and value creation, and we continue to be impressed by the company's progress."

About deepset

deepset is the mission-critical custom AI company. Since 2018, the year of the first large language model, we've been helping thousands of developers and companies build enterprise-grade generative AI into their products and business workflows, with the fastest time to market and highest degree of trust and accuracy. deepset is funded by GV (Google Ventures), Balderton Capital, Lunar Ventures, System.One, Harpoon, and Acequia Capital. Learn more about deepset by visiting deepset.ai.

