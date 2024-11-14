NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: PAI) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of September 30, 2024.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Total Net Assets $ 127,774,153 $ 122,176,282 $ 115,531,243 NAV Per Share of Common Stock (a) $ 13.43 $ 12.85 $ 12.15 Market Price Per Share $ 12.86 $ 12.08 $ 11.25 Premium / (Discount) (4.24 )% (5.99 )% (7.41 )% Outstanding Shares 9,510,962 9,510,962 9,510,962 Total Net Investment Income (b) $ 1,510,605 $ 1,505,826 $ 1,448,715 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b) $ 5,556,710 $ (1,634,830 ) $ (4,942,652 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b) $ 7,067,315 $ (129,004 ) $ (3,493,937 ) Earnings per Common Share Outstanding Total Net Investment Income (b) $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b) $ 0.58 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.52 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b) $ 0.74 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.37 ) Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (c) $ 1,166,966 $ 1,125,805 $ 793,005 Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income Per Share (c) $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.08

Footnotes:

(a) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above. (b) For the quarter indicated. (c) As of the period indicated above.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment company, is advised by Franklin Templeton Fund Advisor, LLC ("FTFA") (formerly known as Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC) and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company ("Western Asset"). FTFA and Western Asset are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc. ("Franklin Resources").

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund's web site at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund's complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

