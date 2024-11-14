GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), a leading provider of state-of-the-art RF and microwave semiconductors, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We continued to execute on our growth plans during the quarter by releasing new products into production. We released five new GaN products and four other products into production during Q3 2024, as the total number of new products released during 2024 increased to 23. This compares favorably to the total of new products we released in the 2023 (12) and the 2022 (18) calendar years. By releasing an increasing number of products already this year, we believe we are laying the foundation for sustained revenue growth," said Ryan Pratt, Founder and CEO. "Guerrilla RF also received the Electronic Industry Awards' "Highly Commended" award, recognizing four of our parts for exceptional performance in the Automotive Product of the Year category.

"Additionally, we achieved record revenue of $4.5 million compared with previous third quarters, which are historically our softest quarters, while further improving our gross profit margin and maintaining cost discipline. Strong 5G deliveries more than compensated for soft order flow from our Automotive customers," added Pratt. "Looking ahead, based on our year-to-date revenue of $15.7 million, we expect to generate 2024 revenue at the lower end of our guidance range of $20.0 million to $25.0 million. As we continue to invest heavily in R&D to position the Company for accelerated revenue growth, we also expect quarterly Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to hold steady for the next few quarters at around a $1.8 million loss, the amount we generated for the third quarter 2024."

Third Quarter Highlights

Revenue increased 34.4% to $4.5 million as compared to $3.4 million in the year ago quarter, primarily due to higher demand for our Wireless Infrastructure products (up 277% compared to the prior year period).

Other products contributed to growth, including our Catalogue products and our Wireless Audio products (up 90% and 300%, respectively from the year ago period).

The Company experienced significant growth in international sales (up 183% compared to the prior year period).

Gross profit expanded 956 basis points to 65.3% of revenues as compared to 55.7% for the prior year period.

Contribution margin of 77.2% increased 590 basis points from 71.3% in the year ago quarter, as a result of changes in product mix and a shift to higher margin Wireless Infrastructure products. Over these same periods, overhead spending remained at $0.5 million, and as a percentage of sales it decreased significantly from 15.7% to 11.9% in the current quarter.

Operating loss was $2.6 million as compared to $3.7 million for the year ago quarter. This decrease in operating loss was primarily due to higher revenues and gross profits which grew at a significant pace while total operating expenses remained constant at $5.6 million compared to the year ago quarter. Relative to total revenue, operating expenses decreased as a percentage (121% in the current quarter vs. 166% in the year ago quarter). R&D costs decreased 10% when compared to the year ago quarter. Sales and marketing increased 21%, while administrative costs were reduced by 5% compared to the year ago quarter.

Net loss per share was $0.71 and $0.62 for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Significantly reduced outstanding primary loan facility to $4.5 million from $12.0 million while extending the maturity to December 31, 2028, and reducing the interest rate.

Net cash used in operating activities narrowed to $1.8 million as compared to $2.2 million in the year ago quarter.

Interest expense decreased $0.2 million to $0.5 million for the current quarter, compared to $0.7 million for the year ago quarter. The decrease was attributable to the amendment and paydown of two debt facilities. On August 5, 2024, the Company paid down its primary loan facility by $7.5 million leaving a remaining balance of $4.5 million. This resulted in a $1.5 million charge related to debt extinguishment. Additionally, the Company utilized less of its asset-based loan, during the current quarter. As of the quarter end, the amount drawn under the asset-based loan facility was $0.5 million compared to $1.0 million at September 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was a loss of $1.7 million for the current quarter as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.1 million for the year ago quarter.

Product backlog (a non-GAAP measure) was $5.4 million at the end of the current quarter as compared to $6.0 million at the end of the year ago quarter.

Automotive Market product sales continued to be soft during the current quarter, declining to 24.6% of total revenue for the quarter as compared to 50.5% of total revenue for the year ago quarter.

Wireless Infrastructure product sales grew to 28.8% of total revenue for the current quarter, compared to 10.7% of total revenue for the year ago quarter.

Released a total of nine new products into production during the current quarter (including 5 new GaN products), bringing the total number of new products released in 2024 to 23.

The Company recorded a charge of $2.6 million for the current quarter remeasurement of its warrant liabilities. Both historical and warrants issued during the current quarter were accounted for as a liability at quarter end.

GUERRILLA RF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Profit & Loss Three Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Product revenue $ 4,523,620 $ 3,354,879 Royalties and non-recurring engineering 80 11,032 Total 4,523,700 3,365,911 Direct product cost 1,571,182 1,490,779 Gross Profit 2,952,518 1,875,132 Operating Expenses: Research and development 2,506,554 2,775,430 Sales and marketing 1,749,497 1,445,790 General and administrative 1,306,268 1,381,119 Total Operating Expenses 5,562,319 5,602,339 Operating Loss (2,609,801 ) (3,727,207 ) Interest income 63,873 - Interest expense (501,163 ) (731,618 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (1,523,221 ) - Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,623,608 ) - Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - (47,400 ) Other income (expense) (7,645 ) 25,277 Total other income (expenses), net (4,591,764 ) (753,741 ) Net Loss $ (7,201,565 ) $ (4,480,948 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.71 ) $ (0.62 )

Balance Sheet September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash $ 11,277,741 $ 781,318 Accounts receivable, net 1,822,514 2,079,111 Inventories 1,916,510 1,533,592 Prepaid expenses 214,027 458,313 Total Current Assets 15,230,792 4,852,334 Prepaid expenses and other 78,751 - Intangible Assets, net 355,829 - Operating ROU Assets 9,627,914 10,500,620 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 2,869,845 3,659,084 Total Assets $ 28,163,131 $ 19,012,038 Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,004,855 $ 2,099,537 Short-term debt 855,305 1,628,667 Derivative liabilities - 158,000 Warrant liabilities 6,946,522 - Operating lease, current portion 657,978 745,969 Finance lease, current portion 800,091 978,543 Convertible notes - 78,905 Convertible notes - related parties - 700,189 Notes payable, current portion - 10,948,668 Total Current Liabilities 11,264,751 17,338,478 Long-term debt 493,214 698,600 Operating lease 5,694,467 6,176,508 Finance lease 1,045,966 1,593,979 Notes payable 4,500,000 - Total Liabilities 22,998,398 25,807,565 Commitments and Contingencies Series A convertible preferred stock $ 20,033,555 $ - Preferred stock - - Common stock 1,021 789 Additional paid in capital 40,500,327 36,243,146 Accumulated deficit (55,370,170 ) (43,039,462 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (14,868,822 ) (6,795,527 ) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit $ 28,163,131 $ 19,012,038

Statement of Cashflow (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (7,201,565 ) $ (4,480,948 ) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 381,380 307,155 Share-based compensation 510,356 284,633 Non-cash interest expense related to debt financing 32,003 94,642 Accretion of notes payables 87,696 248,688 Impairment on property plant and equipment and operating lease - 105,055 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 2,623,608 - Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - 47,400 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,511,649 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 321,240 443,618 Inventories (253,283 ) (125,737 ) Prepaid expenses 117,637 497,993 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (59,416 ) 149,057 Operating lease liability 117,377 200,454 Net cash used in operating activities (1,811,318 ) (2,227,990 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (175,824 ) (26,610 ) Purchases of intangible assets (10,500 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (186,324 ) (26,610 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from stock options exercised - - Proceeds from notes payable, derivative liabilities and factoring agreement 2,494,066 4,508,837 Principal payments of notes payable and recourse factoring agreement (10,975,321 ) (2,827,825 ) Proceeds from equity financing, net 21,596,955 1,685,226 Principal payments on finance lease (246,074 ) (267,499 ) Repayment of finance insurance premiums (235,628 ) (142,423 ) Payment of deferred offering costs - (62,811 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 12,633,998 2,893,505 Net increase (decrease) cash 10,636,356 638,905 Cash, beginning of period 641,385 238,006 Cash, end of period $ 11,277,741 $ 876,911 Noncash investing and financing transactions: Reclassification of historical warrants $ 2,759,514 $ - Modifications on finance leases $ - $ 360,123 Property and equipment additions included in accounts payable $ 24,200 $ 2,000

Backlog, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

References to "product backlog" means the amount of product sales that have been committed to by customers, but have not yet been completed, shipped, or invoiced. The Company's product backlog can be materially impacted by supply chain constraints, a shift in customer ordering patterns whereby customers place orders in anticipation of extended product delivery lead times, or other customer order delivery request modifications. Furthermore, because the Company partners closely with a number of its customers to produce high-performance, quality components that are often designed into customers' end products, immediate substitution of the Company's products is neither typically desired by customers nor necessarily feasible. As such, the Company has not historically experienced significant order cancellations, and the Company does not expect significant order cancellations in the future. The Company closely monitors product backlog and its potential impact on the Company's financial performance.

References to "EBITDA" mean net loss, before considering interest income and expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. References to "Adjusted EBITDA" excludes irregular or non-recurring items and are not directly related to the Company's core operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, net income and other U.S. GAAP measures, are useful to investors to evaluate the Company's results because they exclude certain items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on our results for any particular period. Investors should recognize that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of non-U.S. GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure in accordance with SEC Regulation G follows:

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Net Loss $ (7,201,565 ) $ (4,480,948 ) Interest income (63,873 ) - Interest expense 501,163 731,618 Depreciation and amortization 381,380 307,155 EBITDA (6,382,895 ) (3,442,175 ) Share-based compensation 510,356 284,633 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,523,221 - Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 2,623,608 - Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - 47,400 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,725,710 ) $ (3,110,142 )

