CV Sciences, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven science-backed, natural ingredients and products, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Third Quarter 2024 and Recent Financial and Operating Highlights
- Generated revenue of $3.9 million for third quarter 2024 compared to $4.1 million for the third quarter 2023 and $4.0 million for the second quarter 2024;
- Recognized gross margin of 46.0% for third quarter 2024 compared to 45.1% for the third quarter 2023 and 47.0% for the second quarter 2024;
- Cash balance of $1.0 million at quarter end compared to $1.3 million at the end of 2023;
- Launched +PlusHLTH, an all-new line of cannabinoid-free supplements delivering targeted formulations for optimized health, improved performance and increased vitality. Launched in Q3 and free of cannabinoids, our initial collection of +PlusHLTH innovative supplements includes: CLARITY, a cognitive enhancer, PEACE, for help with occasional stress, and RESHAPE, for metabolism support;
- Further established number one position as top-selling hemp extract brand in the natural product retail sales channel, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry;
- Created additional opportunities for incremental growth by launching additional pet chews for hip and joint health and calming care chews;
- Entered into a financing with Streeterville for net proceeds of $0.9 million; and
- Recognized an adjusted EBITDA loss of $75,000 for the third quarter 2024, close to achieving operating cash flow break-even.
"We are pleased with our third 2024 results. Revenues for our core business remained stable around the $4 million range during the third quarter 2024 despite a challenging environment. With our recent acquisitions and new product innovations, we believe that we are nicely positioned to grow our revenue in 2025. Our gross margins have improved throughout 2024 compared to previous years and we anticipate making further gross margin improvements in 2025," stated Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. "Our third quarter 2024 progress demonstrates our continuous commitment to innovation and cost-efficient execution as we move closer to profitability and positive cash flow. We look forward to organically grow our business and pursue additional M&A opportunities in the near future to improve our top-line revenue, profitability and shareholder value."
Operating Results - Third Quarter 2024 Compared to Third Quarter 2023
Sales for third quarter 2024 were $3.9 million, down 5% compared to the third quarter 2023. The decline was mostly due to lower B2B sales by 9%. B2B sales were mostly impacted by the patchwork of state regulations for CBD. The total number of units sold during the third quarter 2024 decreased by 7.9% and slightly lower average sales prices per unit of 0.5%. We generated an operating loss of $0.3 million in the third quarter 2024, compared to an operating loss of $0.4 million in the third quarter 2023. The improvement is mostly due to higher gross margins and reduced operating expenses. The Company had negative adjusted EBITDA of $75,000 for the third quarter 2024 compared to $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2023.
About CV Sciences, Inc.
CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in nutraceuticals and plant-based foods. The Company's hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B to B2C. The Company's +PlusCBD branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are the top-selling brands of hemp extracts in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. With a commitment to science, +PlusCBD product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. The Company's Cultured Foods brand provides a variety of 100% plant-based food products. Committed to crafting nutritious and flavorful alternatives, Cultured Foods caters to individuals seeking vegan, gluten-free, or flexitarian options for a wholesome and satisfying culinary experience. In addition, the Company owns Elevated Softgels, a manufacturer of encapsulated softgels and tinctures for the supplement and nutrition industry. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California, Grand Junction, Colorado, and Warsaw, Poland. The Company also operates a drug development program focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risk and uncertainties. CV Sciences does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. As a result, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
CV SCIENCES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Product sales, net
$
3,865
$
4,089
$
11,821
$
12,203
Cost of goods sold
2,087
2,246
6,330
6,860
Gross profit
1,778
1,843
5,491
5,343
Operating expenses:
Research and development
29
40
93
111
Selling, general and administrative
2,090
2,240
6,942
7,154
Benefit from reversal of accrued payroll taxes
-
-
-
(6,171)
Total operating expenses
2,119
2,280
7,035
1,094
Operating income (loss)
(341)
(437)
(1,544)
4,249
Other expense, net
115
10
118
275
Income (loss) before income taxes
(456)
(447)
(1,662)
3,974
Income tax expense
-
-
6
3
Net income (loss)
$
(456)
$
(447)
$
(1,668)
$
3,971
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and
182,261
154,604
172,671
153,112
Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
0.03
CV SCIENCES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
979
$
1,317
Accounts receivable, net
422
431
Inventory
5,020
5,655
Prepaid expenses and other
327
535
Total current assets
6,748
7,938
Property and equipment, net
490
379
Right of use assets
81
167
Intangibles, net
103
78
Goodwill
815
342
Other assets
154
296
Total assets
$
8,391
$
9,200
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,886
$
2,309
Accrued expenses
3,422
3,422
Operating lease liability - current
92
130
Debt
743
254
Total current liabilities
6,143
6,115
Operating lease liability - net of current portion
-
58
Deferred tax liability
19
19
Other liabilities
38
105
Total liabilities
6,200
6,297
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000 shares authorized; 1 share
-
-
Common stock, par value $0.0001; 790,000 shares authorized as of
18
16
Additional paid-in capital
88,409
87,464
Accumulated deficit
(86,255)
(84,587)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
19
10
Total stockholders' equity
2,191
2,903
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,391
$
9,200
CV SCIENCES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2024
2023
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$
(1,668)
$
3,971
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by
Depreciation and amortization
220
176
Stock-based compensation
154
185
Amortization of debt discount
117
112
Amortization of right of use assets
86
80
Gain in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities
(188)
-
Benefit from reversal of accrued payroll tax
-
(6,171)
Other
236
368
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
19
103
Inventory
689
834
Prepaid expenses and other
208
2,778
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(570)
(69)
Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
(697)
2,367
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(6)
-
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(6)
-
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from note payable
900
-
Debt issuance costs related to note payable
(5)
-
Repayment of note payable
(325)
(1,117)
Repayment of unsecured debt
(203)
(218)
Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
367
(1,335)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(2)
-
Net increase (decrease) in cash
(338)
1,032
Cash, beginning of period
1,317
611
Cash, end of period
$
979
$
1,643
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
Interest paid
$
6
$
4
Income tax paid
$
6
$
-
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:
Services paid with common stock
$
92
$
100
Debt issuance cost for note payable
$
(284)
$
-
Working capital adjustment due from seller
$
34
$
-
Fair value of assets acquired, excluding cash
$
341
$
-
Goodwill on acquisition
365
-
Common stock consideration
(700)
-
Cash paid for acquisition
$
6
$
-
CV SCIENCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
We prepare our consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles for the United States (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income (loss) per share and Adjusted EBITDA included in this press release are different from those otherwise presented under GAAP. We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and make financial and operational decisions that are presented in a manner that adjusts from their equivalent GAAP measures or that supplement the information provided by our GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude non-cash compensation expense for stock options. When evaluating the performance of our business and developing short and long-term plans, we do not consider share-based compensation charges. Although share-based compensation is necessary to attract and retain quality employees, our consideration of share-based compensation places its primary emphasis on overall shareholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants. Because of the varying availability of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions, we believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation allows for more accurate comparison of our financial results to previous periods. In addition, we believe it useful to investors to understand the specific impact of the application of the fair value method of accounting for share-based compensation on our operating results.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined by us as EBITDA (net income (loss) plus depreciation, amortization, interest, and income tax expense, less interest income, further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash expenses and other adjustments as set forth below. We use Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it more clearly highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since Adjusted EBITDA eliminates from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance.
We use Adjusted EBITDA in communicating certain aspects of our results and performance, including in this press release, and believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, can provide investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in making period-to-period comparison of results because the adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance.
A reconciliation from our GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 is detailed below (in thousands, except per share data):
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss) - GAAP
$
(456)
$
(447)
$
(1,668)
$
3,971
Stock-based compensation (1)
87
32
154
185
Professional fees associated with legal dispute (2)
80
-
773
-
Benefit from reversal of accrued payroll tax (3)
-
-
-
(6,171)
Note discount and interest expense (4)
115
-
118
112
Net loss - non-GAAP
$
(174)
$
(415)
$
(623)
$
(1,903)
Diluted EPS - GAAP
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
0.03
Stock-based compensation (1)
-
-
-
-
Professional fees associated with legal dispute (2)
-
-
0.01
-
Benefit from reversal of accrued payroll tax (3)
-
-
-
(0.04)
Note discount and interest expense (4)
-
-
-
-
Diluted EPS - non-GAAP
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
Shares used to calculate diluted EPS - GAAP and non-
182,261
154,604
172,671
153,112
(1)
Represents stock-based compensation expense related to stock options awarded to employees and non-executive directors based on the grant date fair value using the Black-Scholes valuation model.
(2)
Represents legal and other professional expenses incurred during 2024 associated with the legal dispute with founder.
(3)
Represents benefit from reversal of accrued payroll tax associated with RSU release to founder in 2019.
(4)
Represents amortization of OID/debt issuance costs and interest expense for notes payable.
A reconciliation from our net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 is detailed below (in thousands):
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$
(456)
$
(447)
$
(1,668)
$
3,971
Depreciation expense
93
58
223
176
Amortization expense
6
-
15
-
Interest expense (income)
115
(4)
118
61
Income tax expense
-
-
6
3
EBITDA
(242)
(393)
(1,306)
4,211
Stock-based compensation (1)
87
32
154
185
Professional fees associated with legal dispute (2)
80
-
773
-
Benefit from reversal of accrued payroll tax (3)
-
-
-
(6,171)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(75)
$
(361)
$
(379)
$
(1,775)
(1)
Represents stock-based compensation expense related to stock options awarded to employees and non-executive directors based on the grant date fair value using the Black-Scholes valuation model.
(2)
Represents legal and other professional expenses incurred during 2024 associated with the legal dispute with founder.
(3)
Represents benefit from reversal of accrued payroll tax associated with RSU release to founder in 2019.
