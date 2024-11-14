Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024

WKN: 925083 | ISIN: US5319141090 | Ticker-Symbol: LWF
Frankfurt
14.11.24
08:20 Uhr
21,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFEWAY FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFEWAY FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,40021,60019:44
21,40021,60019:41
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 15:00 Uhr
21 Leser

(0)

Lifeway Foods, Inc.: Lifeway Foods Announces Strong Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Year-to-date net sales of $139.9 million; up 18.5% year-over-year

Heightened interest in probiotic foods with bioavailable nutrients drives volume growth of Lifeway Kefir and Farmer Cheese

20th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth

Year-to-date gross profit margin increased to 26.2%

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"I'm thrilled to announce our 20th consecutive quarter of net sales growth, marking an impressive 5 consecutive years' worth of quarterly growth for Lifeway on the topline," commented Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods. "We continued this record year by delivering our second largest quarter ever with $46.1 million in net sales, up double-digits year-over-year, driven by the continued volume growth of our flagship drinkable Lifeway Kefir. We also saw growth in our cheese category, as our strategic sales investments have capitalized on the increasing consumer interest in soft cheese products, such as our Lifeway Farmer Cheese. Our effective sales and marketing investments continue to create demand, drive trial and accelerate velocities in our core offerings, as evidenced by our remarkable, volume-led results. Recently, our strawberry banana flavor of Lifeway Kefir gained placement at select locations of our largest retail customer, with an estimated total of 1,000 stores once resets are complete in the fourth quarter. We also anticipate that our ProBugs will gain incremental distribution at around 260 stores with a regional retailer in December, and our Farmer Cheese will gain placement with a large national retailer in an estimated 1400 stores by the end of the first quarter of 2025. We will continue to strategically evaluate opportunities to elevate the exposure of our core Lifeway offerings. Interest in protein-rich foods with probiotics and bioavailable nutrients like Lifeway Kefir and Farmer Cheese is higher than ever, and we believe that, in our 38-year history, our trajectory has never been stronger."

Smolyansky continued, "The strong third quarter performance extends our track record of execution on our growth plan to consolidate our market leading position. Compared to the same period 5 years ago, the year we initiated our Lifeway 2.0 Strategic Growth Plan, our year-to-date net sales and gross profit have grown by 98.4% and 115.3%, respectively, which has led to substantial shareholder value creation. We continued to deprioritize private label manufacturing during the quarter, focusing on our branded products to protect Lifeway's category dominance and visibility, streamline operations and further improve margins. As we continue to ship higher volumes of our Lifeway branded products, we will continue to realize manufacturing efficiencies and favorable fixed cost absorption, driving operating leverage across the business. The whole Lifeway team has contributed to our strong operational execution. We are on pace for record-breaking net sales in 2024, and I believe we are poised to continue this excellent momentum into the fourth quarter and 2025."

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales were $46.1 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $5.2 million or 12.7% from the same period in 2023. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 25.7% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 16.4% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The Company reported net income of $3.0 million or $0.20 per basic and $0.19 per diluted common share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Year-to-Date 2024 Results

Net sales were $139.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $21.9 million or 18.5% from the same period in 2023. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 26.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an improvement when compared to the same period in 2023, due to the higher volumes of our branded products, which provided manufacturing efficiencies and favorable fixed cost absorption.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 16.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The Company reported net income of $9.2 million or $0.62 per basic and $0.60 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $7.4 million or $0.50 per basic and $0.49 per diluted common share during the same period in 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast
A webcast with Lifeway's President and Chief Executive Officer discussing these results with additional comments and details is available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, Lifeway's outlook, expected manufacturing efficiencies and fixed cost absorption, expectations regarding future operating and financial performance, future business strategy and objectives and expected shipping to Dubai and the United Arab Emirates. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "will," "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances beyond Lifeway's control. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Lifeway expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or new information), except as required by law.

Media:
Derek Miller
Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods
Email: [email protected]

General inquiries:
Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Phone: 847-967-1010
Email: [email protected]

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(In thousands)









September 30, 2024


December 31,



(Unaudited)


2023

Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$

20,558



$

13,198


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and discounts & allowances of $1,320 and $1,270 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively



13,495




13,875


Inventories, net



8,441




9,104


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,893




2,019


Refundable income taxes



379




-


Total current assets



44,766




38,196











Property, plant and equipment, net



26,310




22,764


Operating lease right-of-use asset



136




192


Goodwill



11,704




11,704


Intangible assets, net



6,493




6,898


Other assets



1,900




1,900


Total assets


$

91,309



$

81,654











Current liabilities









Current portion of note payable


$

-



$

1,250


Accounts payable



11,117




9,976


Accrued expenses



5,589




4,916


Accrued income taxes



-




474


Total current liabilities



16,706




16,616


Note payable



-




1,483


Operating lease liabilities



79




118


Deferred income taxes, net



3,001




3,001


Total liabilities



19,786




21,218











Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)


















Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023



-




-


Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 14,816 and 14,691 outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



6,509




6,509


Paid-in capital



5,915




4,825


Treasury stock, at cost



(15,883)




(16,695)


Retained earnings



74,982




65,797


Total stockholders' equity



71,523




60,436











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

91,309



$

81,654


LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine months Ended

September 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023










Net sales


$

46,095



$

40,896



$

139,886



$

118,030



















Cost of goods sold



33,508




29,099




101,127




85,428


Depreciation expense



720




654




2,082




1,953


Total cost of goods sold



34,228




29,753




103,209




87,381



















Gross profit



11,867




11,143




36,677




30,649



















Selling expense



3,979




2,884




11,256




8,974


General and administrative expense



3,564




3,085




11,877




10,028


Amortization expense



135




135




405




405


Total operating expenses



7,678




6,104




23,538




19,407



















Income from operations



4,189




5,039




13,139




11,242



















Other income (expense):

















Interest expense



(4)




(109)




(102)




(322)


Gain on sale of property and equipment



3




-




3




33


Other income (expense), net



138




(1)




153




(1)


Total other income (expense)



137




(110)




54




(290)



















Income before provision for income taxes



4,326




4,929




13,193




10,952



















Provision for income taxes



1,350




1,517




4,008




3,554



















Net income


$

2,976



$

3,412



$

9,185



$

7,398



















Net earnings per common share:

















Basic


$

0.20



$

0.23



$

0.62



$

0.50


Diluted


$

0.19



$

0.23



$

0.60



$

0.49



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic



14,801




14,677




14,740




14,659


Diluted



15,265




15,101




15,194




15,063


LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)









Nine months ended September 30,



2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income


$

9,185



$

7,398


Adjustments to reconcile net income to operating cash flow:









Depreciation and amortization



2,487




2,358


Stock-based compensation



1,898




1,078


Non-cash interest expense



17




5


Bad debt expense



-




2


Gain on sale of equipment



(3)




(33)


(Increase) decrease in operating assets:









Accounts receivable



379




(1,683)


Inventories



663




310


Refundable income taxes



(379)




(216)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



125




(176)


Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:









Accounts payable



949




928


Accrued expenses



694




1,673


Accrued income taxes



(474)




500


Net cash provided by operating activities



15,541




12,144











Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment



(5,445)




(3,146)


Proceeds from sales or equipment



14




40


Purchase of investments



-




(100)


Net cash used in investing activities



(5,431)




(3,206)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Repayment of note payable



(2,750)




(750)


Net cash used in financing activities



(2,750)




(750)











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



7,360




8,188











Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



13,198




4,444











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period


$

20,558



$

12,632











Supplemental cash flow information:









Cash paid for income taxes, net of (refunds)


$

4,861



$

3,270


Cash paid for interest


$

95



$

343











Non-cash investing activities









Accrued purchase of property and equipment


$

331



$

194


Increase in right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations


$

-



$

86


SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
