Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Scalafai, Inc., a pioneering AI human enablement company, today announced a strategic partnership with People Stretch Solutions (PSS), including a pre-seed investment to accelerate the development of Scalafai HE, an AI-powered human performance optimization platform scheduled for release in January 2025.

The partnership brings together PSS's two decades of expertise in nurturing elite business performance with Scalafai's innovative AI technology designed to enhance human productivity in the workplace. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in addressing the growing need for solutions that optimize workforce performance while maintaining the human element in an increasingly AI-driven business landscape.

"While many companies are focused on replacing human workers with AI, our mission is fundamentally different," said Jeremy Antoniuk, Founder and CEO of Scalafai. "The partnership with People Stretch Solutions validates our vision of using AI to amplify human capabilities rather than replace them. Together, we're creating technology that works alongside people, helping them achieve their highest potential by eliminating tedious tasks and providing real-time performance optimization."

Alex P. Bartholomaus, President and CEO of People Stretch Solutions, added, "Throughout our firm's history, we've been dedicated to understanding why people perform at different levels and how to nurture category-leading performances. Scalafai's AI technology perfectly complements our frameworks for success in OKRs, Strategy Execution, Sales, Leadership, and Project management. This partnership represents a natural evolution in our mission to transform how organizations realize their potential and drive business value."

Scalafai HE integrates AI-powered assistance, feedback, coaching, and accountability tools into the daily work experience. The platform's features include personalized reinforcement parameters, progress tracking, and a data-driven insights dashboard, all designed to help individuals and organizations optimize their performance continually.

The strategic partnership will leverage PSS's deep understanding of human performance optimization and extensive experience in strategy execution, sales effectiveness, leadership development, and organizational transformation to enhance Scalafai HE's capabilities and ensure its seamless integration into existing business processes.

About People Stretch Solutions

People Stretch Solutions is a Washington, DC-based management consulting firm specializing in OKR consulting, c-level advisory, and sales growth consulting. With 20 years of experience, PSS serves mid-market and Enterprise companies across North America and EMEA, helping organizations transform their teams and nurture elite executive performances.

