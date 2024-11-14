Oma Säästöpankki Oyj: S&P Global Ratings updates Oma Savings Bank Plc's credit rating and outlook

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 15.10 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

S&P Global Ratings updates Oma Savings Bank Plc's credit rating and outlook

On 13 November 2024, S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has affirmed that the long-term issuer credit rating of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) will decrease to BBB (formerly BBB+) and the short-term issuer credit rating will remain unchanged at A-2. At the same time, S&P updates the outlook of OmaSp to stable (previously negative).

CEO Sarianna Liiri:

"We understand the changes in credit rating related to the exceptional year of OmaSp. The change back to stable outlook indicates that OmaSp's financial position is stable, and the ongoing action program and risk management development measures are progressing well."

S&P's credit rating report will be available at www.omasp.fi Investors > Debt investors > Credit rating.

