Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAGC | ISIN: DK0060448595 | Ticker-Symbol: CBHD
Tradegate
14.11.24
17:44 Uhr
122,40 Euro
+4,95
+4,21 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COLOPLAST A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLOPLAST A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,85122,5519:46
121,70122,3019:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2024 14:30 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coloplast A/S: Kerecis included on the list of covered products for Diabetic Foot Ulcers in the final LCD policy

Finanznachrichten News

On 14 November 2024, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final Local Coverage Determination (LCD)1 policy regarding skin substitute grafts/cellular and tissue-based products for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs) and venous leg ulcers (VLUs) in the Medicare population.

The final LCD policy confirms the introduction of a technical qualification and a clinical efficacy qualification, proposed in a draft LCD policy2 earlier this year. The final decision also introduces two separate lists for covered products for DFUs and covered products for VLUs. In addition, the application limit has been expanded from 4 to 8 and the duration of treatment has been increased from 12 to 16 weeks in the final policy. The implementation date of the final policy is set to 12 February 2025.

Based on the final evaluation, Kerecis is included on the final list of covered products for DFUs, however, Kerecis has not been included on the covered list for VLUs. Sales related to VLUs in the out-patient setting currently represent a low-single digit portion of the total Kerecis' sales. Kerecis has an ongoing clinical study on VLUs and will attempt to get coverage for VLUs as soon as the study is completed.

Coloplast's financial guidance for FY 2024/25 with organic growth of 8-9% and an EBIT margin before special items of around 28% is unchanged.

The financial assumptions for Kerecis with a 3-year CAGR of around 30% until 2025/26 and an EBIT margin of around 20% (ex. PPA amortization) in FY 2025/26 are also unchanged. Once the policy is implemented, we expect loss of sales related to VLUs in the out-patient segment. At the same time, given that a significant number of products are removed from the covered list for DFUs, we expect sales growth to accelerate in this segment, therefore offsetting the loss of sales related to VLUs.

  1. LCD - Skin Substitute Grafts/Cellular and Tissue-Based Products for the Treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Venous Leg Ulcers (L39764)
  2. Proposed LCD - Skin Substitute Grafts/Cellular and Tissue-Based Products for the Treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Venous Leg Ulcers (DL39764) (cms.gov)

Contacts:
Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Aleksandra Dimovska
Vice President, Investor Relations
+45 4911 2458
dkadim@coloplast.com

Press and media:
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
+45 4911 2623
dkpete@coloplast.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.