Kane Biotech Inc.: Kane Biotech Provides Investor Update Following FB Dermatology Acquisition Announcement

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the "Company", "Kane Biotech") announces today that President & CEO, Marc Edwards and Dr. Robert Huizinga, Executive Chair of Kane Biotech have released a video outlining the details and benefits to Kane Biotech and its investors of the FB Dermatology S.R.L. ("FB Dermatology") transaction which the Company announced on November 12, 2024.

In this video, Mr. Edwards and Dr. Huizinga describe FBD Dermatology's technology, products, markets and regulatory approvals as well as the synergistic potential of combining the two companies.

The link to the video can be found here: Link to FB Dermatology Video

About FB Dermatology

FB Dermatology is a biotechnology company offering innovative and exclusive patented solutions for tissue regeneration, dermatology conditions and aesthetic alterations. FB Dermatology is present all over Europe as well as Israel, Australia and New Zealand. At FB Dermatology, we aspire to change the fundamentals of tissue regeneration, dermatology and aesthetic medicine. Our innovative FLE technology represents a unique mode of action that allows us to create a new gold standard within the industry for the benefit of patients worldwide. FB Dermatology is headquartered in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. Kane Biotech has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (66 patents and patents pending as well as trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by Kane Biotech's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. DispersinB®, coactiv+, coactiv+®, DermaKB, DermaKB Biofilm, and revyve are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. Kane Biotech is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "KNBIF".



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated terms of the Acquisition and the closing of the Acquisition, the expected results of the Acquisition and Kane Biotech's future development plans for its products. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which include, but are not limited to, risks relating to Kane Biotech's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of Kane Biotech to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs.