BTCS Inc.: BTCS Reports 2024 Q3 Results

Silver Spring, MD, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024").

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Quarterly Revenue: Revenue for Q3 2024 was $0.7 million, reflecting a strong 32% increase from Q2 2024 and a significant 134% rise from Q3 2023.





Year-to-Date Revenue: For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, revenue exceeded $1.7 million, a robust 73% increase compared to the same period in 2023.





Gross Margin: Gross margins for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, stood at 50%, down from 72% in the comparable 2023 period, primarily due to increased operational expenses related to our Builder+ operations that have driven revenue growth.





Quarterly Net Loss: Net loss for Q3 2024 was $9.0 million, or $0.56 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.23 per share, in Q3 2023, primarily driven by the decrease in the value of our cryptocurrency assets.





Year-to-Date Net Income/Loss: For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, BTCS reported a net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.04 per share, for the same period in 2023.





Cash & Cryptocurrency Holdings: BTCS held $26.0 million in cash and cryptocurrency assets as of September 30, 2024, representing a 51% year-over-year increase. As of November 12, 2024, our cash and crypto assets have increased by 27% to $33.0 million.



Management Commentary

We are pleased to report another quarter of strong growth, highlighted by the continued expansion and success of our Builder+ operations. Builder+ has rapidly become a cornerstone of BTCS's revenue generation strategy, driving a double digit quarter-over-quarter increases in revenue through efficient and scalable block-building activities within the Ethereum ecosystem. By leveraging advanced algorithms and optimizing block construction, Builder+ enables us to maximize gas fee revenue. We are confident that the innovative foundation we've laid through Builder+ positions BTCS at the forefront of Ethereum's evolving landscape.

In addition to our internal advancements, the broader regulatory and market landscape appears to be become more favourable for the blockchain industry. With the recent U.S. Presidential Election ushering in a more crypto-friendly administration, led by President Trump, we are optimistic about the potential for a supportive regulatory environment that fosters innovation and growth in blockchain technology. This positive shift aligns with our strategic goals and will likely open new opportunities for blockchain infrastructure expansion, both on Ethereum and beyond.

Our long-term vision is to drive both innovation and an accelerating growth trajectory, driving increased value for our shareholders..

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its Ethereum blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in Ethereum network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, and StakeSeeker, a portfolio monitoring tool, both of which enhance user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding maximizing gas fee revenue, potential for blockchain technology, and opportunities for blockchain infrastructure expansion. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues, the new administration's failure to favor crypto landscape as much as expected, unexpected issues with Builder+, unexpected issues with ChainQ, and the reluctance of validators to try or utilize our Builder+ product, as well as risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 which was filed on March 21, 2024. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Financials

The tables below are derived from the Company's financial statements included in its Form 10-Q filed on November 13, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the Form 10-Q for complete financial statements and further information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition relating to the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Please also refer to the Company's Form 10-K for a discussion of risk factors applicable to the Company and its business.

BTCS Inc.

Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 254,466 $ 1,458,327 Stablecoins 40,397 21,044 Crypto assets 430,483 302,783 Staked crypto assets 25,317,039 24,900,146 Prepaid compensation 288,309 - Prepaid expenses 96,439 62,461 Receivable for capital shares sold - 291,440 Total current assets 26,427,133 27,036,201 Other assets: Investments, at value (Cost $100,000) 100,000 100,000 Property and equipment, net 6,015 10,490 Total other assets 106,015 110,490 Total Assets $ 26,533,148 $ 27,146,691 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 266,827 $ 55,058 Accrued compensation 1,052,647 712,092 Warrant liabilities 17,813 213,750 Total current liabilities 1,337,287 980,900 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: 20,000,000 shares authorized at $0.001 par value: - - Series V preferred stock: 14,567,829 and 14,567,829 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2,563,938 2,563,938 Common stock, 975,000,000 shares authorized at $0.001 par value, 16,555,221 and 15,320,281 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 16,555 15,322 Additional paid-in capital 164,803,541 162,263,634 Accumulated deficit (142,188,173 ) (138,677,103 ) Total stockholders' equity 25,195,861 26,165,791 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 26,533,148 $ 27,146,691

BTCS Inc.

Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Blockchain infrastructure revenues (net of fees) $ 739,157 $ 316,242 $ 1,751,735 $ 1,013,503 Total revenues 739,157 316,242 1,751,735 1,013,503 Cost of revenues Blockchain infrastructure costs 543,308 83,100 872,781 278,726 Gross profit 195,849 233,142 878,954 734,777 Operating expenses: General and administrative $ 586,926 $ 283,239 1,613,481 $ 1,510,637 Research and development 213,332 148,525 523,658 531,053 Compensation and related expenses 942,860 409,960 2,274,130 1,450,546 Marketing 55,611 2,155 141,690 11,121 Realized (gains) losses on crypto asset transactions 121,964 43,791 (176,050 ) 604,270 Total operating expenses 1,920,693 887,670 4,376,909 4,107,627 Other income (expenses): Change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on crypto assets (7,396,380 ) (2,914,029 ) (237,052 ) 3,734,213 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 53,437 285,000 195,937 142,500 Other income 28,000 - 28,000 - Total other income (expenses) (7,314,943 ) (2,629,029 ) (13,115 ) 3,876,713 Net income (loss) $ (9,039,787 ) $ (3,283,557 ) $ (3,511,070 ) $ 503,863 Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.56 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.04 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.56 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.03 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 16,158,032 14,317,750 15,870,343 13,957,097 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 16,158,032 14,317,750 15,870,343 17,437,809

BTCS Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)